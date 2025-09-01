During an August 26, 2025, White House Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked laughter with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion. With college football season in full swing, Rubio quipped that President Trump should issue an executive order banning weddings on Saturdays in the fall. “There are seven other months of the year,” Rubio joked, calling Saturday weddings during football season a “scourge” that divides families. The room chuckled, Trump responded with “Fantastic,” and social media lit up with agreement from die-hard fans.

It was a humorous cultural moment. But beneath the laughter lies a stark irony: while Washington jokes about “marriage problems,” the real crisis in America’s family courts rarely sees the light of day.

The Joke We Can Laugh At

Rubio’s joke resonated because it played on a cultural truth—college football in the South (and much of the country) isn’t just a sport; it’s a religion. A Saturday game can be more sacred than a wedding ceremony. For fans, scheduling a marriage during football season does, indeed, risk family division. But at the end of the day, it’s a conflict over convenience and tradition—one that people can laugh off.

The Crisis We Ignore

Contrast that with the situation in America’s family courts, where “marriage problems” aren’t funny—they’re life-altering. Millions of parents, children, and extended families are caught in a system plagued by:

Bias and Lack of Accountability : Judges wield near-absolute discretion in custody and divorce cases, often with little transparency or oversight. Decisions vary wildly based on jurisdiction, personal bias, or even political incentives.

Profit Motives : Billions in federal Title IV-D funds tie child support enforcement to state revenue streams, creating perverse incentives that encourage custody battles rather than cooperation.

Parental Alienation : Parents—often fathers, but mothers too—find themselves cut out of their children’s lives through false accusations, manipulated court orders, or bureaucratic neglect.

Access to Justice: Self-represented litigants, many of them low-income, face a labyrinth of rules without legal help. Meanwhile, wealthy litigants can drag out cases for years with endless motions and appeals.

These aren’t inconveniences like missing a kickoff—they are matters of family survival. Parents lose contact with their children. Children lose the stability of equal access to both parents. Families lose years of their lives in courtrooms where fairness too often takes a back seat to expediency or profit.

The Politics of Distraction

The juxtaposition is telling. Politicians can riff on football weddings because it’s safe, familiar, and funny. But addressing the dysfunction of America’s family courts? That’s a political third rail. Neither party wants to touch it. Reforming family law challenges entrenched interests—lawyers, judges, state agencies, even the federal government’s funding formulas. And so, while the jokes fly, families are quietly destroyed in courthouses across the country.

A Marriage Problem Worth an Executive Order

If Washington truly wants to tackle America’s “serious marriage problem,” the solution isn’t banning weddings during football season. It’s confronting the broken system that oversees marriage dissolution, custody, and child support. That would mean:

National standards for due process and parental rights.

Independent oversight of family courts.

Limits on financial incentives that drive custody battles.

Real access to counsel and accommodations for those with disabilities.

Conclusion

Marco Rubio’s joke hit home because it tapped into something lighthearted that most Americans can relate to. But it also highlights the gap between what gets our leaders’ attention and what doesn’t. Families torn apart by a dysfunctional court system don’t make for a viral laugh line. Yet the consequences are far more devastating than missing a Saturday kickoff.

Until the real “marriage problem” in America—the family court crisis—is addressed, the joke is on us.