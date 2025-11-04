Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
7h

His appellate attorneys had better file a motion to ask for his release from custody while the appeal is pending, given that inmates in prison DO NOT take kindly to child molesters/child predators whether innocent or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Avery's avatar
Daniel Avery
15h

All it takes is one accuser and one corrupt player and being a father is criminalized

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture