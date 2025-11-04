A Father’s Fight That Became a Felony

Marissa still keeps Nicholas Hall’s letters stacked neatly in a shoebox. Each one, she says, reminds her of the man she knew before the system took him away—a devoted father of two who wanted nothing more than to remain part of his daughters’ lives.

Today, Hall sits in a Connecticut prison, serving a 21-year sentence for crimes his family insists never happened. His supporters call him the latest casualty of a family-court system that too often rewards power and punishes parenthood.

“He wasn’t a fugitive or a danger. He was a father who showed up to 53 court dates without missing one.”

— Darla Hall, Nicholas’s mother

The family insists the allegations were fabricated during a bitter divorce; the state says the victim is the daughter of a different Trumbull mom Hall babysat.

The State’s Rebuttal

“Nicholas Hall was never in a custody fight. He babysat a single mom’s daughters for 16 months, assaulted the 9-year-old repeatedly while she worked, and was arrested in their driveway with 4.8 lbs of marijuana. The jury convicted him of first-degree sexual assault—the most serious charge—after hearing the child’s forensic interview and seeing trace DNA on her clothes.”

— CT Division of Criminal Justice, 15 Aug 2025

(Source: portal.ct.gov)

The Custody Battle That Sparked Everything

Nicholas Hall, 32, grew up in New York and built a quiet life until 2020, when his marriage collapsed and a custody dispute began over his two daughters.

According to his family, Hall’s ex-wife sought sole custody and demanded he sign away his parental rights as part of a proposed divorce settlement. When he refused, they say, the accusations began.

Within months, police charged Hall with sexually assaulting an eight- or nine-year-old girl in Trumbull, Connecticut—an allegation his supporters describe as “a calculated escalation” amid the custody war that was already playing out across two states.

The Criminal Case

State prosecutors alleged that Hall abused his position of trust with the child’s family. He was tried in Bridgeport Superior Court, where a jury on February 21, 2025, convicted him on four of six counts. He was acquitted on the two most serious sexual-assault charges—an outcome the defense argued revealed “reasonable doubt written all over the case.”

On August 15, 2025, Judge Tracie Brown sentenced him to 21 years in prison (15 mandatory) followed by 35 years of probation. Official statements from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice framed the verdict as justice for the victim and “a betrayal of trust brought to account.”

But on the other side of the courtroom, Hall’s family saw something else entirely: a custody battle turned criminal, powered by suppressed evidence and unchecked influence.

The State’s Rebuttal

On August 15, 2025, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice issued this statement:

“After a four-day jury trial, Nicholas Hall was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. The assaults occurred repeatedly over 16 months (Dec 2018–Apr 2020) while Hall babysat a 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister in their Trumbull home. The child’s forensic interview and consistent disclosures to police, a therapist, and the jury formed the core evidence. Trace DNA on the child’s clothing was admitted after a full hearing. Hall was arrested in the victims’ driveway with 4.8 lbs of marijuana; he later pleaded to operating a drug factory. No custody dispute with an ex-wife exists in the court file. The jury deliberated 5 hours and acquitted on two lesser counts.”

— State’s Attorney Joseph T. Corradino

(Source: portal.ct.gov)

Victim Statement (Court Record)

“The child, now 14, did not speak at sentencing. Her mother read a statement: ‘He stole her childhood in our own home.’”

(Source: Court Transcript, State v. Hall, FBT-CR20-0334366-T)

Smoking-Gun From 2021 (CTPost)

Four years before sentencing, Hall’s wife filed for divorce and subpoenaed the entire prosecutor’s file for her custody fight.

State’s Attorney fought it tooth-and-nail: “It could undermine our prosecution.”

Judge Jane Grossman reserved decision—file stayed sealed.

(Source: ctpost.com, Jan 19 2021)

Claims of Wrongful Conviction

Hall’s advocates maintain that his conviction was built on selective evidence and political pressure rather than facts.

Their website, justicefornicholashall.org, catalogues what they call the major breakdowns:

Excluded Exculpatory Evidence –

Defense motions to admit a federal-level polygraph test (which Hall passed) and a psychosexual evaluation confirming no attraction to minors were denied (CT Evid. §7-3). Unreliable DNA Evidence –

The prosecution presented trace DNA that the defense argues was inconclusive and mishandled. Supporters note that no physical evidence definitively tied Hall to the assault. Denied Access to Key Records –

Over 100 pages of Department of Children and Families reports concerning the ex-wife’s conduct were allegedly barred from review by the jury.

Mental-health records indicating a history of substance abuse and psychiatric hospitalizations were likewise excluded. Political and Social Influence –

The ex-wife’s family, said to be financially connected to state political figures, allegedly benefited from “preferential treatment” throughout both the custody and criminal proceedings. Pre-Trial Compliance and Character –

Hall remained free on bond for five years, attended every court appearance, and complied with all orders—facts that, according to his supporters, contradict the image of a dangerous predator.

“For five years he lived under surveillance, not suspicion—and still, they caged him.”

— Marissa , partner and advocate

Inside the Advocacy Campaign

The Justice for Nicholas Hall website functions less like a fan page and more like a digital case archive, hosting:

Court Transcripts: motions for new trial, sentencing hearing, and appellate filings.

Case Exhibits: photos of the alleged crime scene, investigative reports, and correspondence between attorneys.

Trial Exhibits: inventories of evidence admitted or excluded, with annotations citing errors.

Alongside the documentation are two ongoing campaigns:

A Change.org petition titled “No Evidence. Judicial Misconduct. Political Influence.” demanding an independent review of State v. Hall (Docket No. FBT-CR20-0334366-T).

A GoFundMe organized by Hall’s mother to raise funds for appellate counsel and expert witnesses specializing in DNA integrity and trauma-based interviewing.

The movement has also gained attention through podcasts, including “Nicholas Hall: Wrongfully Convicted,” where Darla Hall describes the experience as “watching justice become theater.”

The Official Narrative

State media coverage tells a very different story.

According to CT Insider and official postings on portal.ct.gov, the conviction was “secured through credible testimony and forensic evidence.” Prosecutors emphasize that a jury of twelve citizens heard all admissible facts and reached a unanimous verdict.

No Connecticut agency has acknowledged allegations of misconduct, and the Attorney General’s office has declined comment pending appeal.

Hall’s appellate counsel has since filed a motion for a new trial, citing evidentiary exclusion and ineffective assistance of counsel. A hearing date has not yet been set.

A Pattern Father & Co. Has Seen Before

Nicholas Hall’s story is not isolated. Across the country, custody disputes increasingly evolve into criminal prosecutions, especially when abuse allegations surface amid heated litigation.

Family-court judges often issue no-contact or supervised-visitation orders long before a criminal trial begins—creating the appearance of guilt that prosecutors can later exploit. When the same courts deny access to exculpatory or mental-health evidence, defendants enter criminal court at a structural disadvantage.

Father & Co. has documented similar trajectories in the cases of Giselle Smiel (California), Jeff Reichert v. Hornbeck (Maryland), and Marc Fishman (New York) —each involving mental-health suppression, political proximity, and a system that prefers closure over truth.

“Family-court rulings can quietly pre-convict a parent long before a jury ever sits down.”

— Father & Co. editorial note

Beyond the Case

For Marissa and the Hall family, the fight is no longer just about Nicholas—it’s about the systemic architecture that allowed his case to unfold this way.

They are calling for legislative reforms that would:

Require mandatory disclosure of DCF and CPS reports in related criminal cases.

Establish an independent review board for family-court-linked prosecutions.

Enforce equal access to psychological evaluations and expert witnesses for indigent defendants.

Meanwhile, Hall remains behind bars in a Connecticut correctional facility, filing appeals and hoping someone—anyone—looks past the headlines to the hundreds of pages the jury never saw.

Closing Call to Action

Read both sides. Then decide for yourself whether one piece of paper—the jury verdict—should erase 500 pages the jury never saw.

