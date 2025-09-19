Father & Co.

What Must Happen Next

If this story ends only as another howl into the void, the system wins. To stop the hit from repeating, there must be action.

-- Independent Investigation: Launch a bipartisan probe into protective orders and police conduct in Jeff’s case. Subpoena school emails, judicial filings, and law enforcement logs.

-- Legislative Oversight: Hold state hearings on weaponized protective orders and ex parte procedures. Require courts to justify orders with evidence.

-- School Accountability: Investigate Concordia and other schools for compliance and complicity. Demand transparency on how custody documents are reviewed.

-- Police Review: Independent auditors must examine why Black men were targeted while others were not.

-- Public Records Campaign: Journalists and advocates must file FOIAs across agencies to trace the paper trail.

-- Victim-Centered Remedies: Courts must prioritize reunification and sanction bad actors.

These points have been tried before. They are "pie-in-the-sky". The powers that be will not let 6 points referenced above to be allowed to move forward through any legislature. These kinds of cases will resolve themselves where the son says "fuck you" to the mother and de facto father, or the de facto father faces the north end of a baseball bat when he least expects it and gets both his arms and both of his legs broken. The mother should be also confronted and told if she doesn't cut the B.S., there will be consequences of the same sort.

As for any "bipartisan" probes and legislative oversight, you have a problem when the state is run by Democrat-Communists who want this thing to happen. Any attempt at these 2 major issues needs to be met with thousands of protesters showing up at the Capitol to force a vote; or even better yet, show up at politicians' and judges' homes on a Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. with signs that said "Judge X and Senator X are Child Abusers", "Judge X or Senator X is a pedophile", "Save a Child today; Impeach a Judge", and I'm sure that other signs like this can be made up. Don't block the sidewalks or driveways. Keep marching up and down the street. If cops show up to see a permit to protest, hand them a copy of the First Amendment Right to Protest.

Let’s stop going to Court after a split up. Divorce needs to sever economic attachment. And this all ends . And parents and their children can live in peace. No more profiteering.

