While the media froths at the mouth over every crumb from the Epstein files, America’s broken family court system continues to devour families in silence. Enough is enough. It's time for President Trump—and every lawmaker with a spine—to prioritize fixing the rigged, unaccountable, and often abusive family court system. If you care about freedom, families, or even just fiscal responsibility, there is no greater crisis quietly burning through this country.

This Isn’t About Trump Needing Votes—It’s About Saving America’s Families

President Donald Trump doesn’t need to campaign for votes the way most politicians do. He has a movement. But if Republicans want to hold the House and expand the Senate in 2026, they better wake up to the one issue that could unite millions of Americans across party lines: family court corruption.

Because while Democrats obsess over cultural battles and Epstein conspiracy theories, real Americans are getting bankrupted, alienated from their children, gagged, jailed, and institutionally gaslit by kangaroo courts that profit off parental conflict. And not a single high-profile Republican—not even Trump—has declared this a national emergency. That needs to change.

The Family Court System Is a National Scandal Hiding in Plain Sight

The government knows how to weaponize “justice” against its own people. We’ve seen it with the IRS, with the FBI, and now with the administrative state’s stranglehold on child custody and support enforcement.

Family courts operate without juries. Without cameras. Without oversight. They issue secretive rulings with boilerplate justifications. They can seize your children, your income, your passport, your freedom—and call it “civil.” Fathers, especially, are chewed up and spit out by a system that pretends to protect kids but really protects its own paycheck.

Where’s the outrage?

The Epstein saga might make headlines. But for every abused girl connected to that web, there are tens of thousands of children today suffering in real time—ripped from good parents, manipulated by narcissistic ones, and used as leverage in a billion-dollar divorce and custody industry.

This Shouldn’t Be a Partisan Issue. It’s a Human One.

You want to talk about “family values?” Start by looking at what the family court system has done to them.

Due process is dead in family court. You don’t get an attorney. You don’t get a jury. You barely get a voice.

Parental alienation is real , and courts often enable it—sometimes on purpose.

False accusations are rewarded , while evidence is ignored.

Men are presumed abusers , and women are presumed victims, regardless of the facts.

The system profits off conflict. The longer the case, the more billable hours for court-appointed therapists, GALs, evaluators, and attorneys.

Fixing this system isn’t just about court reform. It’s about national healing. It’s about acknowledging that the state has no business dictating parenthood through unaccountable judges, secret hearings, and coercive administrative enforcement.

Trump Took on the Deep State—Now It’s Time to Take on the Court Cartel

Trump’s presidency was defined by his willingness to confront the entrenched bureaucracy. But the family court system is the deep state. It’s a multi-billion-dollar machine powered by Title IV-D incentives, unelected judges, and lawyers who make fortunes playing god with other people’s families.

If Trump truly wants to restore law and order—and bring America back to its moral center—he needs to shine a light on this legalized racketeering. He needs to call for:

A federal audit of Title IV-D child support enforcement funds

Oversight of state court systems that violate constitutional rights

A Parent’s Bill of Rights—including protections against parental alienation, due process violations, and judicial overreach

National data collection on custody outcomes, bias, and abuse of discretion

A federal hotline and ombudsman for victims of family court misconduct

Epstein's Dead. Family Court Abuse Is Very Much Alive.

The Epstein files won’t bring those girls justice. The man is dead, the crimes are decades old, and the real perpetrators are still untouchable in their ivory towers. Meanwhile, children are being ripped from safe, loving homes right now because some judge with lifetime immunity doesn’t like the way a dad looked at him in court.

The Epstein saga is a distraction. The family court crisis is a battlefield. And millions of Americans are bleeding—financially, emotionally, spiritually.

It’s time to stop pretending that some sealed deposition from 2002 is more important than what’s happening to families in 2025. If Republicans want to win, they better start standing up for every parent who’s been destroyed by this machine. And if Trump wants to finish what he started, this is the fight that needs him most.

Families are the foundation of this country. And right now, that foundation is crumbling under the weight of unchecked judicial power.

Let’s fix it—before there’s nothing left to rebuild.

So President Trump, here’s your move: Stop chasing Epstein’s ghost and start chasing real reform. The battle for America’s soul isn’t on a private jet to nowhere—it’s in the courtroom where millions of families are losing everything.

Drain that swamp. Start with family court.