JasonWickBatStroke
6d

Agreed. However, I don’t believe we should just throw the whole Epstein thing out. People were killed, kids were harmed, evil was done. However just like the evil being done to fathers in the family court system and Trump being a father and divorce himself. He should at least turn his eyes to this matter. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t.

Marcel Abrahamsohn
6h

I bowed out when I found myself facing open hostility for having had a truly horrifying life story of severest abuse from the day I was born. One of the many abuses involved family court, the topic that you covered. My description of them is that they are nothing but altars for vagina worship (to use the more polite terminology even though those fraudulent institutions deserve to be treated as lower than sewage. I somehow have survived, but when I busted my ass to bring my autistic son to the United States so he could get professional help to have a chance at a normal life and to have been a single parent to him for five months so that I could get all his services up and running -- but the family court played every dirty trick in the book against me not only to force me to stay far from my children and to leave me evicted, homeless, and rejected from my county of residence because I did not have the acceptable genitalia for residence in their homeless shelter. That story is the basis of my published novel from August 14, 2021. However, as I have discovered, men don't stand a chance with lawmakers always creating laws to protect women but not even one law protects men in such a manner.

I have far more than I care to mention to tell, but I just wanted to let you know that when I saw your caustic comments about family court, I wanted you to be sure that there is someone who not only agrees with you but could also reveal a story far more complicated and far more hateful than any human being deserves to face!

