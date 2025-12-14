Father & Co.

Marcel Abrahamsohn
11h

It may be an age thing (73), the aftereffects of more than two decades of not being allowed to return to my land of origin, or simply the cynicism of too many times in family courts on both sides of the ocean, but I have zero faith in the legal system here, which the lawyers love so they can rip off people without mercy -- but does our government care about that? I think the answer is far too obvious!

Alan
12h

Check the following references. They are applicable. A failure to provide meaningful access to courts (Tennessee v. Lane). Deliberate indifference (Duvall v. Kitsap County)

A discriminatory method of administration (28 C.F.R. §35.130(b)(3)(i)). The ADA assistant should research Title II U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights Administration for Children and Families/US DOJ Civil Rights Division Section: "Protecting the Rights of Parents and Prospective Parents with Disabilities: Technical Assistance for State and Local Child Welfare Agencies and Courts under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. After acknowledging ADA requests, if the Court continued with substantive hearings and entered sanctions and parenting restrictions while ADA requests or accommodations remain unresolved, it violates Title II and Section 504, and automatically deprives the hearing of legitimacy.

