Father & Co.

Richard Luthmann
Here’s the adult truth: legality is not the same thing as fitness. Family court has always weighed alcohol use, prescription meds, and behavior—not moral panic, but function. Marijuana shouldn’t be demonized, but it also shouldn’t be sanitized. The question isn’t “Is it legal?” It’s “Can you safely care for your child?” This bill gets part of that right by demanding evidence instead of assumption. But let’s not kid ourselves—intoxication matters. Always has. The danger isn’t judges asking questions; it’s judges skipping them. Protection from stigma is good. Protection from scrutiny is not. Kids deserve sober analysis, not slogans.

