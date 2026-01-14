A new bill moving through the Florida Legislature takes aim at a problem many parents know too well—but few talk about publicly: losing time with your child because of a lawful medical decision.

The proposal would protect parents who legally use medical marijuana from having their custody or visitation rights restricted solely because of that use. In other words, following state law would no longer be enough to brand a parent as “unfit” in family court.

For fathers navigating custody disputes, this matters more than most people realize.

When Legal Becomes “Suspicious” in Family Court

Florida voters approved medical marijuana years ago. Patients must obtain physician recommendations, register with the state, and follow strict guidelines. On paper, it’s legal medical treatment.

In practice, family court can tell a different story.

Parents—disproportionately fathers—report that medical marijuana use is often framed as a character flaw, a shortcut accusation, or a proxy for “bad judgment,” even when there’s no evidence of harm to the child.

Unlike alcohol or prescription medications, marijuana use can become an automatic red flag rather than a fact to be evaluated. The result: reduced parenting time, supervised visits, or leverage used in already high-conflict cases.

What the Bill Would Change

The legislation would not tie judges’ hands in cases of real danger. Instead, it would:

Stop courts from presuming medical marijuana use is harmful.

Prohibit custody or visitation restrictions based only on patient status.

Require evidence of actual impairment or risk to the child—not assumptions.

That distinction is critical. Family court decisions are supposed to rest on facts and the child’s best interests, not stigma or outdated narratives.

Why Fathers Are Paying Attention

Family courts already operate with wide discretion. When standards are vague, subjective judgments can creep in—especially in emotionally charged custody fights.

For many fathers, especially those managing chronic pain, PTSD, or other qualifying conditions, medical marijuana is part of staying functional, present, and stable. Penalizing that choice can push parents into impossible positions: choose your treatment or your child.

Father & Co. readers know this pattern well. Legal behavior becomes leverage. Context disappears. Parenting time erodes quietly, order by order.

Critics vs. Reality

Opponents argue judges need full freedom to consider substance use. That power already exists—and the bill doesn’t remove it. Courts could still act when marijuana use genuinely endangers a child.

What the bill challenges is the idea that legality and harm are the same thing.

If alcohol use isn’t an automatic custody strike, neither should compliant medical marijuana use be.

The Bigger Picture

Across the country, states with medical or recreational marijuana laws are updating family statutes to catch up with reality. Florida’s proposal reflects a broader recognition: family law must evolve alongside public policy—or risk becoming a tool for punishment rather than protection.

For parents trying to stay involved, engaged, and healthy, this bill represents something rare in family court reform—clarity.

And sometimes, clarity is the difference between being present and being erased.

Father & Co. will continue following this legislation and its implications for parents navigating Florida’s family court system.