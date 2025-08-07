Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
5d

File your motions. Make your motions detailed as possible. Reference the exhibits you use, in your paragraphs. If you can't or don't know how to argue in court, and the Judge says "it's your turn", you say "Judge [never Your Honor, because he's not a king and he's not honorable], I stand on my papers", and since you've read all my papers, as required by the Code of Judicial Conduct, then you know what relief I seek". Anything the other side tries to add to oral "argument" should be objected to as irrelevant, hearsay, spurious, frivolous, surplusage, and is wasting the court's time and resources.

IAA RED
3d

Wow I got a lot of good tips from this thanks so much. For the first time in 7 years I had an amazing court date thanks to my daughters getting their own attorney after my daughter was attacked by her father and wife #3 over her cell phone that she snuck home from my place. I’m having my first weekend with my children in over 7 years.

CPS was called by her school and then me so were police the next morning they filed a fake ex parte hearing. I went running to court in a panic and there was nothing that day I was supposed to onboard a new client and train I lost the contract as a result. So his insane actions caused the Judge to order minor council to see what the kids want. This last court date she only spoke to their council and did not give the floor to him to decide which is why I have not had a time increase in 4 years he says no so I can’t continue to pay him child support and he is multi millionaire that hides their vast family wealth in Trust fund

My ex filed a private contempt charge against me demanding $70k or that I serve 4 months in jail. He is being investigated for fraud by other courts but family court insists he is a pauper and I’m wealthy enough to pay him based on an income I have never earned in my life. Being self represented is a nightmare and having council is a nightmare in costs.

I still have another court date at the end of the month to deal with this.

Minor council is insisting on another increase in 30 days praying hard for this he is already in violation of a big stipulation brought in front of the judge NO DRINKING and DRIVING and being DRUNk around my kids he has drank everyday since and my only hope is in the Lord our savior because there is zero justice or truth in OC family court.

The King of Kings is the only way this intervention happened for us I have fought like an animal and done many of the things you described and with almost zero results in the past seven years we have been abused and devoured but it’s time for divine intervention and restoration in Jesus holy name I keep praying

Lord let the truth come to light he hates injustice and deception and plundering of the innocent children and woman. In his holy name we pray for our children for their protection of their hearts souls and minds and our own

Amen

1 reply by Michael "Thunder" Phillips
