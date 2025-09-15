Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
Mothers and their live-in partners commit the most child abuse, neglect and maltreatment of all categories. According to the National Incidence Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (NIS-4) to Congress and more recent government databases called National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS). And, yet the Courts still live in the 20th Century and award custody of children on the basis of the "tender years doctrine" disguised as "best interest of the child".

ALL MALTREATMENT:

Biological Parent

Nonbiological Parent or Partner

Other Person

Male Female

48% 68%

43% 75%

64% 48%

75% 20%

Perpetrator's Sex by Severity of Harm and Perpetrator's Relationship to

Child

Maltreatment Category/

Most Closely Related Perpetrator

Percent of Children in Row with

Perpetrator Whose Sex was. . . †

Male Female

FATAL/SERIOUS

Biological Parents

Nonbiological Parent or Partner

Others

Male Female

48% 70%

45% 75%

61% 59%

80% 15%

MODERATE

Biological Parents

Nonbiological Parent or Partner

Others

Male Female

45% 70%

41% 76%

62% 45%

63% 32%

INFERRED

Biological Parents

Nonbiological Parent or Partner

Others

Male Female

64% 41%

40% 68%

86% *

93% *

Maryann Petri
This is a big issue on FB when I want to unite parents so we can all work together on this issue, and a father replied to me to, “stop with the femin-Nazi communist rhetoric or I’ll remove you from the conversation. There are not genders only sexes.” I support ALL going through this mess. I just saw a YouTube on Charlie Kirk talking about fathers (the title of the YouTube is something like: what your kids take away from going to college) and I think everyone should watch that one because I see these young people are COMPLETELY lost and have a warped view of what “family life” should look like. That’s why family court will continue on the grind.

