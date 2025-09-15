On social media, I recently wrote:

“Every child deserves the love and presence of both parents. Yet so many fathers are denied parenting time, left out of important decisions, and treated like a stranger in their own child’s life. That’s not parenting—it’s erasure. #FathersRights”

The response I received was telling:

“If a father wants to be part of his children’s life, he can be, period. If mother is denying that, he files a motion with the court and presents his evidence in a non-emotional manner. The issue is that fathers lack the desire to take accountability… She is the one that gives birth, that is literally the woman’s role, to nurture and care for the children… Men need to step into their god-given role and stop playing the victim.”

This view—shared by far too many—shows exactly why reform is needed. It reduces fatherhood to outdated stereotypes, assumes courts are fair and accessible, and dismisses the lived experiences of millions of fathers who are alienated from their children not because of neglect, but because of systemic bias.

The Myth of “Just File a Motion”

The claim that a father can simply go to court and solve everything by filing a motion is dangerously naïve. Fathers do this every single day. They file motions. They pay thousands in legal fees. They gather evidence. They show up to hearings. And yet, many walk out empty-handed.

Why? Because family courts still operate on a deeply entrenched presumption: that mothers are the default “primary caregivers” and fathers are secondary, optional, or even suspect. Even when fathers win visitation orders, those orders are often unenforced. Contempt filings are ignored. Meanwhile, the financial toll of repeated litigation drains men of their savings, their stability, and in many cases, their mental health.

Telling a father to “just file a motion” is like telling a drowning man to “just swim harder” while holding him underwater.

The Gender Role Trap

Equally harmful is the insistence that women are naturally caregivers while men are supposed to be protectors and providers. That view is not biology—it’s ideology. It ignores the countless fathers who are nurturing, hands-on parents, and the countless mothers who are neglectful or abusive. Children don’t benefit from one parent being boxed into “provider” while the other is boxed into “caregiver.” They benefit from love, guidance, and presence from both.

Violence Is Not a Gender Monolith

The argument that men are “primarily the ones harming other people” is used as a collective indictment. Yes, statistically men commit more violent acts. But applying that statistic to justify erasing fathers from their children’s lives is collective punishment—and it ignores the uncomfortable truth that women also commit violence, including domestic abuse. Violence has no gender monopoly, and responsible fatherhood should not be treated as a privilege to be stripped because of what other men have done.

The Reality: Erasure Is Systemic

When fathers speak up about parental alienation, bias in the courts, or the financial ruin caused by endless litigation, they’re often dismissed as “playing the victim.” But this isn’t victimhood—it’s testimony. It’s the lived reality of millions of men who love their children but are systematically sidelined.

Children deserve both parents. That’s not a cliché—it’s a truth backed by decades of research showing better outcomes for kids with active involvement from mothers and fathers. Dismissing fathers’ pain as “excuses” doesn’t help children. It enables the very system that erases them.

The Bottom Line

Family courts are not neutral. Gender stereotypes are not harmless. And telling fathers to “just file a motion” doesn’t change the fact that the system often sets them up to fail. If we truly care about children, we need to stop shaming fathers and start demanding fairness, accountability, and equal parenting rights.

Because a father’s love isn’t optional. It’s essential.