Father & Co. — Supporter Membership

Help keep the reporting free. Get tools that help you survive family court.

Father & Co. exists to document how family courts, protective orders, and related systems actually work—not how they’re supposed to work on paper.

Most of our reporting is—and will remain—free.
This membership exists for readers who want to support the work and receive practical, survivor-focused resources that go beyond news.

What Supporter Members Receive

1. The Father’s Briefing (Weekly or Biweekly)

Not headlines—context and strategy.

Each briefing focuses on:

  • What actually matters right now in custody and family courts

  • How new rulings, narratives, or enforcement tactics are being used

  • What to document, prepare, or avoid in the coming weeks

  • Pattern recognition from real cases—not theory

Written for parents in the system, not observers of it.

2. Playbooks & Practical Tools

Subscriber-only guides designed to be used, not just read.

Examples include:

  • Surviving a False Protective Order Filing

  • Documenting Parental Alienation Without Self-Incrimination

  • ADA Accommodations in Family Court (What Works, What Doesn’t)

  • Communicating With Opposing Counsel, GALs, and the Court

  • Pre-Hearing Preparation Checklists

These are not legal advice.
They are experience-based frameworks informed by real cases.

3. Case Pattern Dossiers

Deep dives into recurring system behaviors, including:

  • How custody reversals are quietly manufactured

  • Common GAL bias patterns and pressure points

  • How “non-cooperation” narratives are built

  • When courts escalate—and why

Anonymized. Structured. Pattern-focused.

4. Extended & Annotated Investigations

Public articles show what happened.
Supporter editions show:

  • Expanded timelines

  • Context courts often ignore

  • Strategic notes and red flags

  • What similar cases reveal over time

You get the full picture without restricting public access.

5. Early Access & Archive Tools

Supporters receive:

  • Early access to long-form investigations

  • Full access to annotated archives and reference materials

  • Occasional subscriber-only updates and clarifications

What This Membership Is Not

  • Not legal representation

  • Not therapy

  • Not a replacement for an attorney

  • Not fear-based or pay-to-survive content

This is about clarity, documentation, and agency.

Why This Matters

Family court reporting is difficult to fund because:

  • The audience is under financial strain

  • The subject matter isn’t advertiser-friendly

  • The work requires time, care, and documentation

Your membership keeps:

  • Investigative reporting free and accessible

  • Abuse patterns documented and preserved

  • Practical knowledge circulating where it’s needed most

Membership Options

  • $7/month

  • $55/year

Choose what works for you. Cancel anytime.

If you can’t afford to subscribe, the reporting will still be here.

Support the work.

Protect access for others.

Get tools that help you navigate a system most people don’t understand until it’s too late.

