Father & Co. — Supporter Membership
Help keep the reporting free. Get tools that help you survive family court.
Father & Co. exists to document how family courts, protective orders, and related systems actually work—not how they’re supposed to work on paper.
Most of our reporting is—and will remain—free.
This membership exists for readers who want to support the work and receive practical, survivor-focused resources that go beyond news.
What Supporter Members Receive
1. The Father’s Briefing (Weekly or Biweekly)
Not headlines—context and strategy.
Each briefing focuses on:
What actually matters right now in custody and family courts
How new rulings, narratives, or enforcement tactics are being used
What to document, prepare, or avoid in the coming weeks
Pattern recognition from real cases—not theory
Written for parents in the system, not observers of it.
2. Playbooks & Practical Tools
Subscriber-only guides designed to be used, not just read.
Examples include:
Surviving a False Protective Order Filing
Documenting Parental Alienation Without Self-Incrimination
ADA Accommodations in Family Court (What Works, What Doesn’t)
Communicating With Opposing Counsel, GALs, and the Court
Pre-Hearing Preparation Checklists
These are not legal advice.
They are experience-based frameworks informed by real cases.
3. Case Pattern Dossiers
Deep dives into recurring system behaviors, including:
How custody reversals are quietly manufactured
Common GAL bias patterns and pressure points
How “non-cooperation” narratives are built
When courts escalate—and why
Anonymized. Structured. Pattern-focused.
4. Extended & Annotated Investigations
Public articles show what happened.
Supporter editions show:
Expanded timelines
Context courts often ignore
Strategic notes and red flags
What similar cases reveal over time
You get the full picture without restricting public access.
5. Early Access & Archive Tools
Supporters receive:
Early access to long-form investigations
Full access to annotated archives and reference materials
Occasional subscriber-only updates and clarifications
What This Membership Is Not
Not legal representation
Not therapy
Not a replacement for an attorney
Not fear-based or pay-to-survive content
This is about clarity, documentation, and agency.
Why This Matters
Family court reporting is difficult to fund because:
The audience is under financial strain
The subject matter isn’t advertiser-friendly
The work requires time, care, and documentation
Your membership keeps:
Investigative reporting free and accessible
Abuse patterns documented and preserved
Practical knowledge circulating where it’s needed most
Membership Options
$7/month
$55/year
Choose what works for you. Cancel anytime.
If you can’t afford to subscribe, the reporting will still be here.
Support the work.
Protect access for others.
Get tools that help you navigate a system most people don’t understand until it’s too late.
— Father & Co.