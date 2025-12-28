Family courts make life-altering decisions for children and parents every day. Yet the public conversation is often driven by policy debates—not by the lived experiences of the families involved.

Father & Co. is conducting an anonymous, independent survey to better understand how family courts, child custody cases, and child welfare systems actually operated in 2025.

This survey is:

Anonymous

Non-partisan

Focused on process and outcomes, not ideology

Designed to take less than 4 minutes

We are asking participants to share what happened, not how they voted or what they believe politically.

Who should participate?

Parents involved in custody or divorce cases

Individuals involved with CPS or child welfare

Caregivers, guardians, or grandparents

Anyone who had a family court matter in 2025

Why this matters

Too much reporting relies on anecdotes or official statements. This survey will produce original, experience-based data that Father & Co. will publish in aggregate to inform responsible reporting, policy discussions, and public understanding.

No names.

No case numbers.

No identifying details.

Take the survey here:

» Google Forms link «

The results will be published in early 2026.

Thank you for contributing to transparent, accountable reporting on family courts and child welfare.

— Father & Co.