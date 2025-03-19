Purpose

Michael Phillips created Father & Co. to provide a platform for fathers who are navigating the complex and often unfair landscape of family court. Many fathers find themselves marginalized, their voices unheard, and their relationships with their children threatened by biased legal proceedings, false accusations, disability discrimination, and parental alienation. This publication is dedicated to shedding light on these injustices, offering support, and advocating for equal parenting rights.

Through shared experiences, expert insights, and advocacy, we aim to empower fathers with knowledge and strategies to protect their parental rights, maintain meaningful relationships with their children, and challenge the outdated stereotypes that often work against them.

Along the way, Michael Phillips has interacted with many mothers and grandparents who have faced similar struggles and injustices. So, while much of the content is written with fathers in mind, mothers and other family members can benefit as well and are encouraged to join the community, participate in the discussions, and share their stories.

What You’ll Find Here

Father & Co. serves as a valuable resource for fathers, families, and advocates who are fighting for fair treatment in family courts. Readers can benefit from:

Real Stories & Experiences – Honest accounts from parents who have fought and continue to fight for their children, offering lessons learned and strategies for navigating legal battles and discrimination.

Legal Insights & Resources – Guidance on family law, parental alienation, disability discrimination, and child custody issues, along with expert advice on how to challenge false allegations and biased rulings.

Mental Health & Coping Strategies – Practical support for dealing with the emotional toll of custody battles, legal struggles, disability discrimination, and separation from children.

Advocacy & Change – Updates on legal reforms, advocacy efforts, fair access to the courts, and ways to get involved in pushing for policies that support equal parenting rights.

Levity - Occasionally stories, poems, jokes, and the lighter side of parenting and advocating are shared to take a break from the heavy stuff. Dad’s Day Off: Because we need a break from the daily grind. Uncle Monster’s Stories: Uncles are there to give a break from parents and share some stories.



How You Can Take Action

Father & Co. is more than just a publication—it’s a movement. Here’s how you can be a part of it:

Share Your Story – If you have experienced injustice in the family court system, we encourage you to share your experience to help others and raise awareness. Interact with notes, comment on posts, or request to publish your story on Father & Co.

Educate Yourself & Others – Use the resources provided to strengthen your knowledge, understand your rights, and prepare for legal battles.

Support Advocacy Efforts – Engage in initiatives that promote equal parenting rights and push for family court reforms that protect the interests of fathers and children.

Connect With Others – Join our community of fathers, family members, and supporters who are working together to challenge injustice and advocate for change.

Support Me - You can support me through sharing my stories, through a paid subscription, or you can Buy Me a Coffee.

Join the Movement

Fathers Both parents deserve a fair chance to be present and involved in their children’s lives. Father & Co. is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent fathers both parents from having equal rights and recognition in the family court system. Together, we can push for a system that values both parents and prioritizes the best interests of children.

Join us, stay informed, and help us create a world where fathers both parents are not just heard, but respected.

Follow Father & Co. and be part of the change.