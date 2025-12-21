Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn
5h

Interesting choice of words in the title: "Family Courts Under Fire in Northern Ireland." That's eerily similar to my sentiments about family courts, but I don't mean it when figures of speech are used. Like Sweeney Todd, I never forget and I never forgive, and Montgomery County Circuit Court is the institution I would like to see go up in flames with the entire staff included. What was done to me in 2003 would justify a major court hearing and I would be hoping for the death penalty because what was done to me was even worse than things done in communist countries and in locations in which dictators rage on and on. I have hard evidence about what they did to me, but I have learned that if it's a divorced man who is petitioning for some form of corrective action to compensate me for the totally illegal and unforgivable heartlessness of that institution that held many hearings without bothering to notify me of any of them after making judgments in all of them that ended up sending me into the streets and forcing me out of Maryland (State of Sea-Level Hillbillies," I've been told) when I relocated to Washington, DC, where I spent close to a decade in a homeless shelter before I finally moved into normal housing, remained there for 21 years, and wrote and published a novel in 2021 telling about the true story of how the homeless in the nation's capital have to survive. No, forgiveness is not my specialty nor is a fetish of mine; the idea of capital punishment for those who broke laws to make my life a living hell to me sounds like true justice, something that seems to have gone out with the Model T Ford!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
5h

The exploitation machine scam is everywhere, except in the Scandinavian countries. Watch the documentary Divorce Corp . Online .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture