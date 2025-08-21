Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

Karen Riordan
1h

That’s exactly what it is. It is known in family courts throughout the country. Trafficking so profitable that no one will step in and intervene. Arizona and Idaho may be piercing the veil of silence; only time will tell.

Thank you and other journalists who fight to expose the truth of the systematic abuse to parents and children - the court enforced trauma to children and teens — and the calculated steps taken to target and erase a healthy, loving parent while making sure to strip them of all financial assets.

The brutality is happening daily and it’s concealed from the public. Parents who manage to speak out are routinely punished and children who tell the truth are told they are liars and assigned to more court ordered therapists

It’s a system so sinister, that the public can’t embrace the level of widespread corruption in a judicial process we’ve been programmed to believe is fair and just.

Breath
1h

My daughter and son were trafficked out of State to be used and abused by my ex husbands trans humanism Cult !

Norfolk Probate Court destroyed my children’s lives , the abuse suffered is dark Jeffery Epsteins crowd .

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
