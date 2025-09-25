On September 2, 2025, a 14-year-old freshman girl at West Springfield High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, walked into her gym class locker room expecting a routine P.E. period. Instead, she found a biological male sophomore—sporting facial hair and wearing tight pants that emphasized his genitalia—standing inside the girls’ changing space, watching while young women prepared for class.

When the girl reported the incident to her teacher, the response was chilling: there was “nothing” to be done. Fairfax County Public Schools’ (FCPS) policy, she was told, tied the adults’ hands.

This is what happens when ideology trumps reality.

From Safe Spaces to Open Doors

Title IX, enacted in 1972, was supposed to protect girls’ equal opportunities in education—including the right to privacy in restrooms and locker rooms. But FCPS has twisted that promise into something unrecognizable.

Regulation 2603.2, the district’s “gender identity” policy, gives biological males access to girls’ facilities based on self-identified gender, regardless of biology, regardless of parental consent, and apparently regardless of obvious discomfort from the girls themselves.

When the girl’s mother pressed school administrators in the days after the September 2 incident, officials admitted the boy was indeed male, admitted he had been told not to use the girls’ locker room, and admitted he came back anyway. Their solution? Tell uncomfortable girls to use a single-stall unisex bathroom. Later, administrators adjusted the schedule so that freshman girls had less time to change—effectively working around the boy’s presence rather than addressing it.

Imagine that: punishing the girls for wanting privacy, while rewarding the boy for ignoring clear boundaries.

A Legal and Moral Showdown

The Defense of Freedom Institute (DFI), a conservative education policy watchdog, has now filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Their argument is simple: by refusing to act, FCPS displayed “deliberate indifference” to sexual harassment under Title IX.

Bob Eitel, DFI’s president, minced no words:

“FCPS always seems to make the wrong choice in these matters. Faced with a choice between violating or complying with Title IX, they choose to violate Title IX.”

And the law is clear. Title IX explicitly allows sex-segregated restrooms and locker rooms. Nothing in its text mandates opening those spaces to members of the opposite biological sex. The Biden years saw “gender identity” shoehorned into Title IX through agency interpretation, but President Trump’s Executive Order 14168 corrected course in January 2025, directing agencies to enforce Title IX according to biological sex.

By defying that order, Fairfax is risking its federal funding—over $167 million annually. In fact, the Department of Education has already labeled FCPS a “high-risk grantee” and begun shifting money to reimbursement-only status. Fairfax’s lawsuit to block those restrictions has so far failed in court.

Patterns Across Virginia—and the Nation

This isn’t just Fairfax.

Loudoun County (2025): Two boys were suspended simply for questioning why a biological girl was in their locker room. The Department of Education ruled the suspensions retaliatory.

Arlington County (2025): A convicted sex offender exploited “self-ID” policies to enter a girls’ locker room at a public pool, allegedly exposing himself to minors.

Loudoun County (2021): A girl was sexually assaulted in a bathroom by a male student in a skirt—an incident that sparked national outrage.

Nor is this limited to Virginia. In Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, and elsewhere, undercover reports and parental complaints show the same story: school systems prioritizing gender ideology over the safety, privacy, and dignity of girls.

Who Pays the Price?

Supporters of FCPS’s policy argue it is about inclusion for transgender students. But inclusion at the expense of others is not equality—it’s coercion. Girls as young as 14 are being told their rights, their privacy, and their basic comfort don’t matter. They are treated as bigots for objecting. Their parents are stonewalled by administrators who act as if common sense is hate speech.

Meanwhile, federal funds meant to support all students—special education, school meals, teacher training—are now jeopardized because Fairfax insists on privileging ideology over compliance with federal law.

Where Parents Go From Here

The Defense of Freedom Institute’s complaint is just one step. Parents in Fairfax—and across America—need to wake up to the reality: this is not a drill, and it is not a fringe issue. Girls are being told to undress in front of biological males. Teachers are being told to look the other way. Administrators are weaponizing “equity” to normalize harassment.

For decades, Title IX stood as a guarantee that women’s privacy and opportunities would be protected. Now, under the banner of progress, those protections are being shredded.

Parents must demand their school boards roll back policies like Regulation 2603.2. State lawmakers must enforce biological definitions of sex in law. And the Department of Education must follow through with funding consequences for noncompliance.

Conclusion

What happened at West Springfield High School should outrage every parent in America, regardless of political party. A 14-year-old girl walked into her locker room, found a male classmate ogling half-dressed girls, and was told nothing could be done.

That’s not inclusion. That’s institutional betrayal.

Fairfax County Public Schools has declared open season on girls’ privacy. Unless parents, policymakers, and federal officials act decisively, this betrayal will become the new normal—not just in Virginia, but nationwide.