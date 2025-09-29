Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
6h

The American Bar Association is the organization that gives judges judicial immunity under the guise "independence of the judiciary". President Trump has discontinued the use of the ABA's recommendations for federal judgeship because of their partisan left-wing ways. The ABA is nothing more than a Communist-front group supporting Left-wing Socialist narratives, and providing cover for the "Deep State" (Socialist tyranny).

Theo Chino
8h

"The ABA has been hijacked by jackals. Time to lock people up for RICO crimes. Stop picking on low level criminals and get the really big fish"

