Mississippi is now the sixth state to adopt a rebuttable presumption of equal physical custody in most child custody cases, joining Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Florida, and Missouri in a small but growing group of states that have rewritten the default assumption courts bring into a custody dispute.

The parent seeking a different arrangement now carries the burden of proving that equal time isn’t in the child’s best interest.

House Bill 1662 takes effect today, July 1, 2026. Under the new law, chancery court judges no longer start from a blank slate. They start from the assumption that parents should share physical custody roughly 50-50, with the parent seeking a different arrangement carrying the burden of proving, by a preponderance of the evidence, that equal time isn’t in the child’s best interest. Courts that deviate from the presumption must put their reasoning in writing.

Courts that deviate from the presumption must put their reasoning in writing.

That last requirement matters as much as the presumption itself. For more than 40 years, Mississippi courts weighed custody under the 12-factor test from Albright v. Albright, a 1983 Mississippi Supreme Court decision that gave judges wide discretion and no built-in starting point. In practice, that discretion tended to produce a predictable outcome: one parent, usually the mother, became the primary custodial parent, while the other received the standard every-other-weekend visitation schedule. HB 1662 doesn’t eliminate the Albright factors — they still govern how a parent rebuts the presumption — but it flips who has to make the case, and it forces judges to document why they moved away from equal time rather than why they arrived at it.

HB 1662 doesn’t eliminate the Albright factors—it flips who has to make the case.

What changes, and what doesn’t

The presumption is rebuttable, not automatic. Documented family violence, substance abuse affecting parenting, incarceration, or a parent’s inability to provide stable housing can all overcome it. Mississippi law already barred joint custody awards where a parent has a history of family violence, and HB 1662 preserves that protection rather than displacing it. Judges also retain authority to fashion whatever schedule serves a child’s welfare, from sole custody to a 2-2-3 rotation to week-on-week-off — the law defines “equally shared parenting time” as roughly 50% of overnights measured annually, not a rigid split-the-week formula.

The bill also rewrites how child support gets calculated. Mississippi’s existing formula set support primarily off the higher-earning parent’s income, largely independent of how much time the other parent actually had with the child. HB 1662 requires courts to compare both parents’ incomes when custody is equal, which will shrink support obligations in a meaningful share of cases where both parents already carry day-to-day costs during their custodial time.

Timing creates a real fork in the road for families with cases already in progress. Custody matters filed before today proceed under the old Albright framework. Anything filed on or after July 1 falls under the new presumption. Existing custody orders aren’t automatically reopened — a parent who wants the new law applied to a prior arrangement still has to show a material change in circumstances under Mississippi’s modification standard, though the new law itself may factor into that showing when combined with other changes.

Why this is bigger than one state

Kentucky went first in 2018. Arkansas followed in 2021, West Virginia in 2022, Florida and Missouri in 2023. Mississippi’s law is the most recent entry in a pattern: five prior states adopting a rebuttable equal-custody presumption in roughly six years, after decades in which “best interest of the child” language coexisted with outcomes that skewed heavily toward one primary parent. Kentucky’s experience is the most-cited data point for what follows — state courts there reported a meaningful drop in contested custody trials and a rise in pre-trial settlements in the years after its law took effect, which supporters point to as evidence that a clear starting point reduces the incentive to litigate over time itself.

A presumption doesn’t require equal time; it requires a reason for anything else, and it puts that reason on the record.

The core argument behind these laws isn’t that every family fits a 50-50 schedule — it’s that the starting assumption matters. A presumption doesn’t require equal time; it requires a reason for anything else, and it puts that reason on the record. For parents who’ve spent years navigating a system where “best interest” functioned as a wide-open door to whatever a given judge preferred, that shift — from discretion to documented departure — is the whole point.

Mississippi becoming the sixth state to make this move says less about Mississippi than it does about where family law is heading.

Mississippi becoming the sixth state to make this move is worth watching less for what it says about Mississippi and more for what it says about the trajectory. Six states in under a decade, with bills pending or recently introduced in South Carolina, Missouri, Texas, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, suggests this is no longer a fringe position in family law. It’s becoming the direction the law is heading.

Sources: Mississippi House Bill 1662 (2026 Regular Session), amending Miss. Code Ann. § 93-5-24; Mississippi Legislature bill status and text records; Mississippi Today; WLBT News; National Parents Organization Shared Parenting Report Card data.

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