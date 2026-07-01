Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
5h

👏👏👏

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
5h

Now, let's see what BLUE states adopt this law. I bet none. Because BLUE states are nothing more than Communist satellites. They don't want to give up their Title IV-D child support enforcement reimbursement funding; even though the law is discretionary and they can opt out of it any time. BLUE STATES are in it for the money. The family and children be damned.

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