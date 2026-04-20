Their names deserve to be said before anything else.

Jayla, 3. Shayla, 5. Kayla, 6. Layla, 7. Markaydon, 10. Sariahh, 11. Khedarrion, 6. Braylon, 5.

Eight children. Seven siblings and one cousin, three boys and five girls, ranging from a toddler who hadn’t started school to a preteen with enough life in front of her to make the loss feel physically impossible to comprehend. They were shot in the pre-dawn darkness of a Sunday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana — most of them in their sleep, most of them in the head. Some woke up and tried to run. They were eight and six and five. They ran for the back door. It wasn’t far enough.

By the time the sun came up, they were all gone.

The man responsible was 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, a former Army veteran and the father of seven of the eight children he killed. He shot his wife in the face at one location, drove to a second home where his girlfriend and their child lived, shot that woman too, and killed every child he could reach. A teenage boy survived only by jumping from a rooftop, shattering bones on the way down. Elkins then carjacked a vehicle, fled into Bossier Parish, and was killed by police in the chase that followed.

The shooting was the deadliest in the United States since a gunman killed eight people in a Chicago suburb in January 2024.

He was due in court Monday morning — the day after the massacre — for a hearing related to his separation from his wife. He had told his mother and stepfather on Easter Sunday, two weeks before, that he wanted to die. He was a man the community knew had problems. He was a man the legal system had already flagged. He was a man who had been broadcasting his deteriorating mental state on social media in the days before he did this.

And eight children are dead.

This story is not simple. Anyone who tells it simply — as a story about a violent man, a vulnerable woman, and a system that needed more resources to protect her — is leaving out the part that gets children killed. The full story is about a broken mental health infrastructure, a gun enforcement gap with a body count, a family court system so feared by the fathers who enter it that the dread itself becomes a factor in what happens next, and a protective order framework that simultaneously fails genuine victims and destroys innocent men. The system does not get a hall pass because the outcome was monstrous. The outcome was monstrous, in part, because of the system.

The system does not get a hall pass because the outcome was monstrous. The outcome was monstrous, in part, because of the system.

What the System Knew — And Didn’t Do

Let’s be precise about what was documented before April 19, 2026.

In 2016, Elkins was convicted of driving while intoxicated. In 2019 — the same year he completed his Army service — he was arrested after pulling a 9-millimeter handgun from his pants and firing it five times at a vehicle near a schoolyard where children were playing. He pleaded guilty to illegal use of a firearm and was placed on 18 months of probation. That conviction almost certainly prohibited him from legally possessing firearms under federal law.

He had them anyway on Sunday morning.

That raises a question no outlet covering this story has answered: how? A federal firearms prohibition doesn’t remove guns that already exist in a person’s home. It doesn’t trigger a search. It doesn’t result in a knock on the door. It creates a legal status — prohibited possessor — that means nothing unless someone acts on it. Elkins walked out of his 2019 plea with a probationary sentence and, apparently, kept whatever weapons he already owned. The rifle-style pistol police found on him when they killed him, and the handgun recover

ed at the scene — neither was legally his to have. Both were real enough to end eight lives.

A prohibition without enforcement is a bureaucratic fiction dressed up as public safety.

The system knew he had a violent relationship with firearms. The system created a prohibition on paper. The system did not remove the firearms. This is not an argument against the prohibition. It is an argument that a prohibition without enforcement is a bureaucratic fiction dressed up as public safety.

On Easter Sunday, April 6 — two weeks before the massacre — Elkins called his mother Mahelia and his stepfather Marcus Jackson. He was in tears. His wife wanted a divorce. He told them he was drowning in dark thoughts and wanted to take his own life. His stepfather tried to reach him. “I told him, ‘You can beat stuff, man. I don’t care what you’re going through, you can beat it,’” Jackson told the New York Times. Elkins answered: “Some people don’t come back from their demons.”

No crisis intervention followed. No one called authorities. No one connected the suicidal disclosure to the prohibited firearms still in his possession.

Ten days before the massacre, he posted a prayer on Facebook asking God to guard his mind from depression, anger, anxiety, and panic. He had spent weeks sharing photos and moments with his children online, presenting the image of an engaged father. Behavioral experts recognize this pattern: demonstrative public affection combined with expressed internal crisis and unresolved relational conflict is a known signature of a man approaching a breaking point on the pathway to violence.

Local officials confirmed that community members had already raised concerns about Elkins prior to the massacre. Shreveport Police stated they were “not aware of any other domestic violence issues” — a formulation worth examining, because research consistently shows awareness and documentation are not the same thing. A Johns Hopkins study of familicide cases found prior intimate-partner violence had occurred in 70 percent of them — but only 25 percent of that abuse ever appeared in arrest records. The rest emerged only when researchers interviewed the people who already knew: family members, neighbors, friends. People like the ones standing outside the crime scene Sunday, telling reporters they weren’t surprised.

The 33-Minute Window

What happened Sunday morning makes the failure not merely historical but active, specific, and timestamped.

At 6:07 a.m., Elkins’ girlfriend called 911. She reported that she had been shot, that her boyfriend had taken her three children, and that his name was Shamar Elkins. Police connected him to a second shooting that had unfolded minutes earlier at a nearby home. They knew who he was. They knew he had children with him.

At 6:40 a.m. — 33 minutes later — officers located the vehicle. No children were inside.

By then, it was over. The eight children were dead. The window between when law enforcement had his name, knew he had children, and knew he was mobile — and when they found the car — closed without a single one of those children making it out alive. This is not a criticism of the officers who responded. It is a description of what a 33-minute head start looks like when a man has already decided to kill everyone in the room before making the call that alerts the world to what he’s done.

The question the timeline raises is not what happened in those 33 minutes. The question is what should have happened in the two weeks before them.

Some people don't come back from their demons.

The Pathway Nobody Interrupted — And the System That Fed It

Behavioral experts have a name for what happened in the weeks leading up to Sunday. They call it a “pathway to violence” — a process that develops over time, not in a moment.

Retired FBI Supervisory Agent Jason Pack described the pattern in the immediate aftermath of the massacre: it begins with a grievance — a breakup, a custody dispute, a perceived humiliation — that the individual fixates on rather than resolves. The people closest to him stop being people and start being the problem. The moral barrier that would normally prevent catastrophic violence doesn’t fail suddenly. It erodes, deliberately, over time. “It did not go that morning,” Pack said of that barrier. It had been gone for a while.

The triggering context in Elkins’ case is well-documented. He and his wife Shaneiqua Pugh had been separating. They shared four children together; he had three more with another woman living nearby. According to family members, he was overwhelmed by the prospect of divorce and terrified of what the custody process would do to his relationship with his children. He was due in court the morning after the massacre for a hearing related to that separation.

He feared the family court system before he ever set foot in it.

That fear is not irrational, and pretending otherwise does not serve the children who are supposed to be at the center of every custody proceeding. Approximately 80 percent of custodial parents in the United States are mothers. Fathers represent roughly 20 percent — a figure rising slowly over decades but a lopsided baseline from which every father enters a custody dispute. More than 50 percent of parents obligated to pay child support are pushed below the poverty line by court-determined obligations. Women initiate roughly 69 percent of heterosexual divorces, and in the proceedings that follow, the structural presumption runs toward maternal custody as the default. Research published in Discover Psychology found that systemic biases involving race, gender, and cultural assumptions frequently produce unjust custody outcomes that harm both fathers and their children, with the mental health toll on fathers significant and chronically underexamined.

None of that means individual fathers lose custody unfairly in every case. But it does mean that a father facing divorce is entering a system he has every statistical reason to fear — one in which his relationship with his children will be redefined by strangers, adjudicated in a courtroom, and measured in scheduled visitation hours. Elkins was a Black man from Shreveport facing that system, staring down the end of his marriage, about to appear in court the next morning. He had told his parents he was suicidal. Nobody connected that disclosure to any system that could intervene. The family court proceeding scheduled for Monday was not accompanied by any mental health support structure. It was a court date. Show up or be held in contempt.

That is the environment the system created. Elkins made the choice to destroy everything in it. But a system that treats custody as a war with a winner and a loser — in which fathers start from a structural disadvantage and risk losing not just their marriage but their daily relationship with their children — is not a neutral backdrop. It is a pressure cooker. And it produced the pressure that nobody bled off.

A Pattern the System Was Built to Catch

The Shreveport case is extreme in its scale. Eight children killed in a single morning is the deadliest domestic violence familicide in recent American memory. But the conditions that produced it are not unusual — they are, in fact, what the systems around Elkins were built to recognize.

Research on familicide — the killing of multiple family members, most commonly by a father — establishes a consistent profile. Ninety-one percent of perpetrators are men. Firearms are used approximately 90 percent of the time. The triggering circumstances most commonly involve relationship breakdown, separation, or perceived loss of control over family structure. A literature review covering decades of cases found relationship problems or separation present in 74 to 85 percent of incidents. According to research compiled by Psychology Today, incidents where a man kills multiple family members occur approximately once every five days in the United States — a higher rate than in most other wealthy countries.

Shamar Elkins checked every documented risk factor. Prior firearms conviction. Illegal possessor. Expressed suicidal ideation. Public mental health crisis. Relationship dissolution. Pending court date. Community members with existing concerns. The risk profile assembled from his own actions, his own words, and his own record was, in the language of behavioral science, screaming.

Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher stood near the crime scene Sunday and said out loud what the numbers confirm: over 30 percent of murders in Shreveport are domestic in nature. This single act more than doubled the city’s homicide count for the year. “Without intervention,” he said, “similar incidents could continue.”

That is not a prediction. It is a description of current conditions.

Protective Orders: When the Tool Works, When It Doesn’t, and When It’s Weaponized

The reflexive response to domestic violence tragedies like Shreveport is to call for more protective orders, broader application, faster issuance. Sometimes that impulse is correct. Sometimes it misses the actual failure entirely. And sometimes the tool itself is the problem.

Consider what a protective order would and would not have done on the morning of April 19. Had Elkins’ wife obtained one prior to the separation proceedings, it would have restrained him from contacting her — at her address. He shot her at her address, then drove to a second location and killed eight children anyway. The children at the second home were not covered by any order related to the first woman. A protective order filed by one adult, in one location, does not travel with the children to wherever they happen to be sleeping. The geographic and legal boundaries of protective orders are a structural vulnerability, and this case illustrates it with devastating precision. When a man has decided to do what Elkins did, a piece of paper does not stop him.

But there is a second failure mode that receives far less attention in mainstream domestic violence coverage, and it is one we should not ignore: protective orders are also misused, routinely, as instruments of custody litigation and marital warfare.

Courts in the United States issue approximately 1.5 million temporary restraining orders every year. In roughly half of those cases, no physical violence actually occurred. According to a 2023 survey, 10 percent of Americans — including 13 percent of men — report having been falsely accused of domestic abuse. False allegations are linked to child custody disputes in 31 percent of cases. Eighty-five percent of persons against whom protective orders are entered are men.

Protective orders are issued ex parte — meaning one party presents their account to a judge without the other party present. The standard of proof is not evidence of violence. In most states, it is a claim of reasonable fear — a deliberately low bar meant to protect genuine victims from having to prove their case before receiving emergency protection. It is also a bar low enough to clear with an allegation alone, which means it is being used as a litigation weapon in divorce and custody proceedings. George Mason University professor Denise Hines, one of the leading researchers on male victims of intimate partner violence, has documented the consequences: men who spend years and thousands of dollars fighting false orders, men arrested on the assumption that they are the aggressor, men who lose custody of their children based on allegations never subjected to evidentiary scrutiny. The stigma follows even when the order is vacated. It appears on background checks. It damages employment. It severs a father from his children based on a process that never required the accuser to prove anything.

The honest position is not that protective orders are good or bad. It is that they are a blunt instrument applied unevenly — sometimes lifesaving, sometimes destructive — and the current system has no reliable mechanism for distinguishing between the two before the order is issued. Genuine victims need fast, accessible protection. Falsely accused men need a process that doesn’t treat accusation as conviction. Children need a framework that serves their interests rather than the tactical interests of the adult who filed first. Currently, the system reliably delivers none of those three outcomes with any consistency.

In the Shreveport case, neither protective order failure mode was the proximate cause of eight dead children. The proximate cause was Shamar Elkins. But the environment in which he operated — a system that would almost certainly have given the mother primary custody, that had no proactive mechanism for addressing his mental health crisis, that had not enforced the firearms prohibition already on his record, and that was preparing to adjudicate the fate of his children the next morning — was the environment the system built. He was afraid of it before he ever walked through the door. That fear, unaddressed and unacknowledged, was one of the loads the structure placed on him with no support to carry it.

The Children the System Doesn’t See

Eight children are dead, and in the policy conversation that follows, they will remain largely invisible — as they were throughout every system that was supposed to protect them.

The domestic violence framework is built around adult intimate partners. Protective orders cover the person who files them. Children are dependents — their safety treated as a derivative of their mother’s safety, their fate attached to proceedings in which they have no standing and no voice. The children in the home on West 79th Street that Sunday morning were not the subjects of any safety plan. They were, in the language of systems that failed them, collateral.

The family court system is supposed to center on children. Its proceedings are governed by a “best interest of the child” standard enshrined in statute across all 50 states. In practice, that standard is applied to decisions about custody schedules, visitation rights, and child support calculations. It is not applied to questions like: what happens to these children if the losing party in this custody proceeding loses everything and has no support structure to absorb that loss? What happens to the children if the father feared losing them so completely that the fear itself became a psychological emergency nobody addressed?

Shamar Elkins was about to go to court Monday morning. His children were scheduled to be the subject of that hearing. They weren’t there. They were in the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, waiting for autopsies.

Some of them woke up Sunday morning and ran for the back door. One made it to the roof and survived by falling off it with broken bones. Seven didn’t make it past the bedroom. The shooting happened less than 300 feet from Caddo Magnet High School, where children were playing outside when shots were fired in that direction. The boundary between eight dead children and a larger catastrophe was very thin, and very lucky.

The teenager who survived did so because he jumped off a roof. That is not a safety system. That is luck.

What Accountability Looks Like

Shamar Elkins and he alone pulled the trigger, eight times, on his own children. That is not mitigated by anything in this article. It is not excused by fear of family court, depression, suicidal ideation, or a system that failed him at multiple points. He made a choice that ended eight lives. He bears that.

But accountability cannot stop at the individual when the individual existed inside systems that had information they did not act on, legal tools they did not deploy, intervention frameworks that did not activate, and a courtroom proceeding the next morning that had already been generating terror for weeks.

Firearm removal following a disqualifying conviction needs to be an active process, not a change of legal status. If a person is prohibited from possessing firearms, someone needs to go to their home and retrieve them. Louisiana has a statutory framework to do this. Whether it is funded and enforced is a question that belongs in a committee hearing in Baton Rouge, and it belongs there now.

Mental health crisis intervention for men — particularly men in the demographic most likely to commit familicide, and most likely to be untreated when they do — needs to be a proactive infrastructure, not a reactive one. Veterans Affairs, local law enforcement, family court itself: all had potential contact points with Elkins in the weeks before the massacre. None connected his documented distress to any meaningful support.

The system should not be easier to weaponize than it is to survive.

The protective order system needs genuine reform in both directions simultaneously: faster and more accessible for genuine victims, with higher evidentiary standards before orders are used to remove fathers from homes and children, and real consequences for false filings rather than the current de facto immunity. The system should not be easier to weaponize than it is to survive.

The family court system needs to be examined, not defended. Reforming it to prioritize genuine shared parenting, to treat fathers facing separation as parents in crisis rather than adversaries to be managed, and to build support structures around custody proceedings rather than just rendering verdicts — none of that is a concession to bad actors. It is a precondition for producing fewer of them.

Eight children are dead in Shreveport because a man who had been convicted of a firearms offense still had firearms. Because a man who told his own parents he was going to die — two weeks before he made sure everyone else died first — had no pathway to intervention. Because a system built to respond to domestic violence after it happens has no meaningful architecture for stopping it before.

The question is not only whether the system failed. The question is which parts of the system failed, and whether anyone with the power to fix them has the honesty to say so out loud.

Sources: Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office; Shreveport Police Department (Chief Wayne Smith, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon); Shreveport City Council; CBS News; CNN; NBC News; NPR; Fox News Digital; PBS NewsHour; Time; The New York Times; Associated Press; Psychology Today; DomesticShelters.org; National Institute of Justice; Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (Dr. Jacquelyn C. Campbell); FBI Behavioral Analysis (ret. Supervisory Agent Jason Pack); Discover Psychology (Monnica T. Williams et al., 2024); George Mason University (Dr. Denise Hines); Clio Family Law Statistics 2026; Stop Abusive and Violent Environments (SAVE) Report.

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