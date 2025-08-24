On March 27, 2025, Toronto’s Courtroom 103 became the center of global speculation when Drake (Aubrey Graham) was spotted attending a family court hearing. What made the event unusual wasn’t just the presence of one of the world’s biggest music stars—it was the fact that the courtroom was completely locked down, with even official courtroom artist David Louis Wall barred entry. Wall later claimed he was assaulted while attempting to document the event, fueling debate about whether celebrity status played a role in shutting out the public.

The episode raises a larger question: Should courtrooms be closed for celebrities, or should open court rules apply equally to everyone?

What We Know

The Sighting : Wall posted sketches and footage online showing Drake entering the courthouse with an unidentified woman. He noted that the session was sealed and unusually restrictive.

The Mystery Woman : Fans immediately speculated about the woman accompanying Drake. Some argued she didn’t resemble Sophie Brussaux (Drake’s ex and mother of his son, Adonis), while others dismissed the speculation, pointing out the sketch was vague and possibly inaccurate.

The Timing: The hearing happened just days before Drake dropped his new music video for Nokia (March 31). Combined with his cancellation of Australian tour dates and a lawsuit he filed against Universal Music Group earlier in March, the timing only intensified the gossip.

Why Family Court Makes Sense

Though the case details are sealed, the most plausible explanation is a routine family court matter involving his 7-year-old son, Adonis.

Custody or Support Updates : Drake and Brussaux have co-parented amicably since 2017, but with Adonis traveling internationally for Drake’s 2025 tour, the court may have been addressing custody schedules, child support adjustments, or travel permissions.

Cross-Border Complications : Brussaux lives primarily in France, making international custody and travel arrangements a recurring legal necessity.

Rumors Dispelled: Claims of a “secret daughter” or an “ex-wife” have little basis in evidence. The speculation stems largely from Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Meet the Grahams and a deleted Instagram post from Drake’s father in 2024. Drake has openly acknowledged Adonis since 2019 and frequently shares father-son moments.

The Open Court Dilemma

In Canada, like most democracies, the principle of open courts is a cornerstone of justice. Family courts, however, regularly close proceedings to protect minors or sensitive personal information. That’s not unique to Drake.

But here’s where controversy brews:

Wall’s Exclusion : Even official courtroom artists are typically permitted unless a judge explicitly rules otherwise. Was this an overreach?

Equal Treatment : Critics argue celebrities should not receive extra layers of secrecy , as it risks creating a two-tiered justice system—one for the famous, one for everyone else.

Protecting the Child: Supporters counter that Drake’s fame puts Adonis under extraordinary public scrutiny, and stricter privacy is justified.

Public Reaction

Conspiracy Theories : Some fans see the lockdown as proof of a hidden scandal—be it another child, abuse allegations, or a secret divorce.

Dismissals : Others shrug it off as a standard custody hearing being blown out of proportion.

Comparisons: Commentators liken the situation to other high-profile family cases, from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to Kelly Clarkson, where judges closed hearings to shield children from the media.

The Bigger Question

At its heart, the Drake case highlights a tension that extends far beyond one superstar:

Do celebrities deserve heightened privacy in court?

Or does sealing proceedings for the famous undermine public trust in the principle of open justice?

Until records are unsealed—or if either Drake or Brussaux issue a statement—the case will remain speculative. But one thing is certain: this isn’t just about Drake. It’s about whether courts can—or should—bend the rules when fame and privacy collide.

👉 What do you think? Should Drake’s hearing have been private to protect his child, or should the public have had access under open court principles?