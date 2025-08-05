Father & Co.

Jason
Jason
7d

First, we have to have law and order. Anyone who argues the opposite is irrational and doesn’t understand history. However, we also need completely separate state level organizations (and/or FBI that is completely corrupted) where citizens can bring forth complaints and evidence of public corruption. This is equally important. These offices should be incentivized directly ($$$) by putting bad actors from the system in jail. Reward accountability and consequences for corrupt officials.

We can continue to pretend this doesn’t occur but we all know it does. These protected bad actors make a bad name and create a tarnished reputation for the entire system. The system protects itself and Internal Affairs and the like clearly are not incentivized to highlight corruption they are actually incentivized to do the exact opposite, hide corruption.

Create separate entities to police the system. Entities completely outside the jurisdiction of the existing system. Make them answer to bodies of normal citizens and incentivize them

for rooting out public corruption. It really is simple. It would restore the reputation of the parties that do follow the law and act in good faith and we could rid the system of its worst abusers.

