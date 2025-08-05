Introduction: One System, Two Realities

In New Rochelle, New York, justice isn’t blind. It sees badges and ignores broken families.

On one side stands Officer Lane Schlesinger—a police officer repeatedly flagged for misconduct, caught on audio admitting no crime occurred in a false arrest, yet still cashing a taxpayer-funded pension. On the other side is Marc Fishman—a disabled father stripped of his children for over six years, despite exonerating evidence, favorable federal rulings, and sworn testimony validating his innocence and parental bond.

One walks free with full benefits. The other walks alone—alienated, erased, and punished for daring to fight back.

This is the cost of false justice.

Lane Schlesinger: The Officer Who Walked Away

Sustained Misconduct : Schlesinger’s record includes use-of-force complaints and documented internal discipline. At least one complaint was referred to the NY Attorney General’s office.

Caught on Tape : Audio obtained by Fishman confirms Schlesinger telling a court-appointed aide, “I don’t think Marc committed a crime.”

Pattern Misconduct : Internal Affairs knew. Prosecutors knew. Judges knew. Yet no one acted.

Golden Exit: Despite this trail of abuse, Schlesinger retired with his full police pension. He now lives comfortably, with zero accountability for the false arrest that derailed Fishman’s life.

Marc Fishman: The Father Who Lost Everything

Falsely Arrested : Fishman was arrested in 2018 for allegedly violating a protective order—yet the order explicitly allowed supervised visitation, and a visit was scheduled.

Exonerating Evidence Ignored : Surveillance footage, witness testimony, and even a federal lawsuit confirming the falsity of the charges were disregarded by state family court judges.

Disabled and Denied : Despite living with a documented disability, Fishman has been denied access, accommodations, and fairness. Court after court refused to enforce visitation or recognize his rights.

Retaliation in Black Robes: After suing over the false arrest and judicial misconduct, Fishman saw his supervised visits stripped and his ability to appeal obstructed.

Justice for Whom?

This isn't just a personal tragedy—it’s a damning indictment of how the system protects its own.

When a cop lies, he gets a pension.

When a disabled father tells the truth, he gets erased.

Judges like Michelle Schauer and Susan Capeci enabled this. Prosecutors ignored it. Internal Affairs whitewashed it. And the NY Attorney General’s Office refused to act despite receiving full documentation, witness statements, and audio evidence.

The Real Cost

To the Children : A son has been denied his father for most of his life.

To the Taxpayers : A misconduct-padded pension is funded while legal aid is denied to litigants like Fishman.

To the System: Public trust in law enforcement and the judiciary erodes with every exposed double standard.

Conclusion: The Badge Wins, the Parent Loses

In a just world, Marc Fishman would be spending weekends with his son, not writing motions in survival mode.

In a just world, Lane Schlesinger would be investigated for perjury and misconduct—not enjoying retirement benefits funded by the very people he harmed.

But in New Rochelle’s justice system, “just” is whatever serves the institution—not the truth.

Until that changes, the cost of false justice will continue to be paid by the innocent.