Disrespected and Denied: How the Legal System Treats Pro Se Litigants Like Second-Class Citizens—and Why We Must Speak Out
In a courtroom supposedly built on justice, equality, and constitutional rights, one group continues to be mocked, maligned, and mistreated by the very system designed to protect them: pro se litigants—ordinary citizens who choose, or are forced, to represent themselves in court.
Behind the robe and the bar, judges and attorneys often treat self-represen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.