Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Family court has a special talent for turning help into ammunition. A parent seeks therapy, takes medication, gets accommodations, admits anxiety, manages depression, or lives with a disability — and suddenly the machine has a file, an exhibit, and a theory of unfitness. Phillips cites brutal numbers: disabled parents face enormous removal risks, and appellate termination cases involving disabled mothers ended in termination 93 percent of the time. That should horrify anyone who still believes in due process. No one is saying courts should ignore actual harm to children. But disability is not harm. Diagnosis is not neglect. Accommodation is not indulgence. Before a state severs a parent from a child, it should be forced to prove conduct, risk, and causation — not simply launder ableism through expert reports and family-court jargon.

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