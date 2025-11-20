Disability Advocates Condemn New York Court of Appeals and Judge Anthony Cannataro for Denying Disabled Father Access to Justice
Second Circuit Granted ADA Accommodations for Marc Fishman — New York Courts Refused to Provide Them
November 19, 2025 – New York, NY — Disability-rights advocates and court-access reform groups are sharply criticizing the New York Court of Appeals after Judge Anthony Cannataro issued an order dismissing disabled father Marc Fishman’s bid for appellate review, despite a federal ADA accommodation order confirming Fishman’s communications disability.
Fishman previously obtained a federal disability-access ruling in Fishman v. Office of Court Administration, et al., Second Circuit Case No. 20-1300, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit formally granted his motion for reasonable accommodation for a communications disability. The court directed that arrangements be made to provide the necessary accommodation.
(Order signed July 16, 2021, by Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe, Clerk of Court.)
Yet in Westchester County criminal and family-related proceedings, state courts repeatedly failed to provide comparable ADA accommodations. For years, Fishman was unable to hear or understand testimony in real time, impairing his ability to defend himself and participate meaningfully in his case.
Despite these undisputed disability-access issues and the existence of a federal ADA accommodation order, Judge Cannataro dismissed Fishman’s application for leave to appeal, writing that the order below was “not appealable under CPL §450.90(1).” The Court of Appeals did not address the ADA violations, the Second Circuit’s order, or the impact of these failures on the fairness of Fishman’s proceedings.
“Judge Cannataro’s ruling signals a disturbing reality: disabled New Yorkers can secure ADA accommodations in federal court, yet still be denied those same accommodations in state court—and then denied any avenue to appeal,” said a spokesperson for the REBUILT Justice Project and Father & Co. “This is how structural discrimination works.”
Federal ADA Order Acknowledged Disability — State Courts Ignored It
In its 2021 order, the Second Circuit granted Fishman’s motion seeking reasonable accommodation for his communications disability during his federal appeal.
(Fishman v. OCA, No. 20-1300, Order of July 16, 2021.)
Fishman’s state-court requests for accommodations mirrored the needs recognized by the federal court: real-time transcription, communication access, and support for auditory processing limitations.
Despite this federal recognition:
Westchester County failed to provide the accommodations.
Fishman could not hear or understand major portions of hearings.
His ability to present a defense was severely impaired.
Fishman’s appeal also raised:
Withheld exculpatory audio/video evidence
Police misconduct findings by the NY Attorney General’s LEMIO office
Conflicts of interest and procedural irregularities
A 45-day jail sentence tied to a case compromised by ADA violations
Judge Cannataro’s dismissal allowed none of these issues to be reviewed.
Advocates Call Attention to Cannataro’s Pattern in Disability-Related Cases
Disability-rights advocates point to Judge Cannataro’s prior opinions, including the 2022 Matter of Mental Hygiene Legal Serv. v. Delaney, which drew criticism from The Arc of New York and the Autistic Self Advocacy Network for narrowing protections for disabled individuals.
“Cannataro’s decision in the Fishman case reflects a broader judicial posture that treats disability accommodations as optional—even when a federal court has already recognized the disability,” said the advocacy coalition.
“New York’s highest court cannot refuse to hear ADA violations without causing profound civil-rights harm.”
A Structural Failure in New York’s Appellate System
Under CPL 450.90, the Court of Appeals may hear only a narrow class of intermediate appellate orders. ADA violations, access-to-justice concerns, and disability-related barriers are not reviewable, leaving disabled litigants with no state-level remedy—even when a federal appeals court has acknowledged the disability.
“This is discrimination baked into the architecture of New York law,” the coalition said. “Disabled people are being denied access to the courts at the trial level and denied the ability to challenge that denial at the appellate level. The system is closed.”
Fishman Responds
Fishman issued a statement following the denial:
“The Second Circuit recognized my disability and granted my ADA request. Westchester courts ignored it. And now Judge Cannataro says the Court of Appeals can’t even review what happened. Disabled litigants have nowhere to go in this system.”
Fishman plans to continue pursuing federal ADA and constitutional claims.
Advocates Demand Legislative Reform
The coalition urges New York lawmakers to:
Amend CPL 450.90 to allow appeals involving ADA violations and access-to-justice issues.
Require state courts to honor disability-accommodation determinations issued by federal courts.
Establish independent oversight for ADA compliance in New York courts.
Review all cases involving officers with documented patterns of misconduct, including Fishman’s arresting officer.
“Judge Cannataro’s decision is not an isolated problem,” advocates warn. “It is the inevitable outcome of a system designed to prevent review of disability discrimination.”
His attorneys might consider the following - (Fishman ADA Case – Supremacy Clause, Equal Protection, Duvall, & Voidness of Orders)*
The denial of ADA accommodations to Marc Fishman in the New York state courts represents a multi-layered failure of federal disability law, constitutional requirements, and judicial obligations that apply to all state courts nationwide. At its core, this case demonstrates how fundamental access-to-justice rights can collapse when a state court system refuses to apply BINDING federal disability standards, disregards a federal court order, and uses state procedural statutes to shield ADA violations from appellate review. Federal law is unequivocal: Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act applies directly to state courts, including the New York Court of Appeals. The ADA mandates that courts provide disabled litigants with meaningful access to judicial proceedings, which requires effective communication accommodations, individualized assessment, and an interactive ADA determination process. These obligations arise not merely from the text of the ADA, but from federal regulations implemented by the Department of Justice, which require courts to evaluate the individual’s needs, engage in a back-and-forth process with the litigant, and provide accommodations or equally effective alternatives. The New York courts were legally required to follow these mandates in Fishman’s case.
In addition to ADA Title II, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act independently binds New York courts because the New York Unified Court System receives federal financial assistance. Under Section 504, a program receiving federal funds may not exclude a disabled individual from participation or deny them benefits solely because of disability. The substantive standards for accommodations, meaningful access, and effective communication under Section 504 are coextensive with those under ADA Title II. Thus, even before considering constitutional due process or a federal accommodations order, New York’s state courts were bound by at least two federal disability statutes requiring meaningful access to the proceedings. Fishman’s case contained an additional federal dimension: a binding accommodations order issued by U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti requiring real-time transcription, hearing-access supports, and cognitive accommodations. Because of the Supremacy Clause, state courts cannot disregard, revise, or independently reinterpret federal orders. The Supreme Court has long held that state courts are bound by federal law and must comply with federal judicial orders unless they seek modification in the issuing federal court. New York’s choice to ignore Judge Briccetti’s order was not merely an ADA oversight—it was a direct Supremacy Clause violation.
The constitutional harm in Fishman’s case is equally significant. Due process guarantees every litigant a meaningful opportunity to be heard at a meaningful time. Meaningful participation is impossible when the litigant cannot hear, comprehend, or follow the proceedings. Decades of Supreme Court jurisprudence confirm that due process requires not only physical presence, but the ability to understand the case, consult with counsel, confront evidence, and participate in one’s own defense. When a disabled litigant requires accommodations to achieve these baseline abilities, and those accommodations are withheld, the resulting proceeding is constitutionally deficient. In Fishman’s case, he was forced to sit through hearings without the accommodations that a federal judge had already determined were necessary for him to understand and participate. New York’s courts thus conducted hearings in which meaningful participation was structurally impossible, rendering them constitutionally invalid.
The ADA framework articulated in Duvall v. County of Kitsap provides the national minimum standard for how courts must evaluate and implement disability accommodations. Although Duvall is a Ninth Circuit decision, courts nationwide rely on its articulation of the interactive process, individualized assessment, written determination requirement, and obligation to provide equally effective alternatives. These duties reflect the requirements of ADA Title II and its regulations, not regional preferences. Thus, Duvall anchors a federal standard that states may not weaken. Equal Protection requires that federal disability rights be applied uniformly across states. Disabled litigants in New York are entitled to the same federal rights as disabled litigants in Washington, California, or any other jurisdiction. When New York failed to follow the ADA’s accommodation process—while other states like Washington consistently enforce Duvall-based protocols—it effectively created a disparate, inferior level of federal rights for disabled people in New York. Such nonuniform application violates Equal Protection because similarly situated individuals nationwide must receive at least the same level of protection under the same federal statute.
Because New York’s courts conducted hearings under conditions where Fishman lacked meaningful access, the proceedings suffered from structural constitutional error. Structural error occurs when a flaw undermines the entire framework of the proceeding, such that no part of the process can be considered reliable. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that structural errors render resulting judgments void, not merely voidable, because they deprive the litigant of the basic constitutional minimum necessary for a valid adjudication. A hearing conducted without required ADA accommodations is structurally defective because the litigant cannot understand the proceedings, participate meaningfully, or defend against allegations. Since New York proceeded in violation of federal ADA law, Section 504, a federal court order, and constitutional due process, the resulting orders are void ab initio. This means they are null from the outset—they never had legal validity.
Finally, the New York Court of Appeals’ reliance on CPL § 450.90 to deny appellate review cannot supersede federal law. State procedural statutes cannot block, neutralize, or weaken federal rights. When a state appellate structure forecloses review of federal ADA violations, the denial itself becomes a separate federal constitutional injury, creating federal jurisdiction under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Supremacy Clause. Thus, even though New York’s Court of Appeals declared Fishman’s federal claims “not appealable,” those claims remain fully actionable in FEDERAL court, where Supremacy Clause principles, constitutional due-process rights, and Section 504 obligations must be enforced.
Taken together, these elements demonstrate that the Fishman case presents a complete breakdown of ADA compliance, constitutional access, and federal supremacy. Title II required an individualized plan. Section 504 required effective communication. The federal order required transcription and hearing supports. Due process required meaningful participation. Equal Protection required uniform application of federal disability rights. The Supremacy Clause required New York to comply. And structural-error doctrine renders the resulting state-court orders void. Far from a jurisdictional technicality, the Fishman matter exposes a systemic defect in New York’s ability to protect the federal rights of disabled litigants—one that not only harmed Fishman, but fundamentally undermines the integrity of the judicial process itself.