Alan
His attorneys might consider the following - (Fishman ADA Case – Supremacy Clause, Equal Protection, Duvall, & Voidness of Orders)*

The denial of ADA accommodations to Marc Fishman in the New York state courts represents a multi-layered failure of federal disability law, constitutional requirements, and judicial obligations that apply to all state courts nationwide. At its core, this case demonstrates how fundamental access-to-justice rights can collapse when a state court system refuses to apply BINDING federal disability standards, disregards a federal court order, and uses state procedural statutes to shield ADA violations from appellate review. Federal law is unequivocal: Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act applies directly to state courts, including the New York Court of Appeals. The ADA mandates that courts provide disabled litigants with meaningful access to judicial proceedings, which requires effective communication accommodations, individualized assessment, and an interactive ADA determination process. These obligations arise not merely from the text of the ADA, but from federal regulations implemented by the Department of Justice, which require courts to evaluate the individual’s needs, engage in a back-and-forth process with the litigant, and provide accommodations or equally effective alternatives. The New York courts were legally required to follow these mandates in Fishman’s case.

In addition to ADA Title II, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act independently binds New York courts because the New York Unified Court System receives federal financial assistance. Under Section 504, a program receiving federal funds may not exclude a disabled individual from participation or deny them benefits solely because of disability. The substantive standards for accommodations, meaningful access, and effective communication under Section 504 are coextensive with those under ADA Title II. Thus, even before considering constitutional due process or a federal accommodations order, New York’s state courts were bound by at least two federal disability statutes requiring meaningful access to the proceedings. Fishman’s case contained an additional federal dimension: a binding accommodations order issued by U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti requiring real-time transcription, hearing-access supports, and cognitive accommodations. Because of the Supremacy Clause, state courts cannot disregard, revise, or independently reinterpret federal orders. The Supreme Court has long held that state courts are bound by federal law and must comply with federal judicial orders unless they seek modification in the issuing federal court. New York’s choice to ignore Judge Briccetti’s order was not merely an ADA oversight—it was a direct Supremacy Clause violation.

The constitutional harm in Fishman’s case is equally significant. Due process guarantees every litigant a meaningful opportunity to be heard at a meaningful time. Meaningful participation is impossible when the litigant cannot hear, comprehend, or follow the proceedings. Decades of Supreme Court jurisprudence confirm that due process requires not only physical presence, but the ability to understand the case, consult with counsel, confront evidence, and participate in one’s own defense. When a disabled litigant requires accommodations to achieve these baseline abilities, and those accommodations are withheld, the resulting proceeding is constitutionally deficient. In Fishman’s case, he was forced to sit through hearings without the accommodations that a federal judge had already determined were necessary for him to understand and participate. New York’s courts thus conducted hearings in which meaningful participation was structurally impossible, rendering them constitutionally invalid.

The ADA framework articulated in Duvall v. County of Kitsap provides the national minimum standard for how courts must evaluate and implement disability accommodations. Although Duvall is a Ninth Circuit decision, courts nationwide rely on its articulation of the interactive process, individualized assessment, written determination requirement, and obligation to provide equally effective alternatives. These duties reflect the requirements of ADA Title II and its regulations, not regional preferences. Thus, Duvall anchors a federal standard that states may not weaken. Equal Protection requires that federal disability rights be applied uniformly across states. Disabled litigants in New York are entitled to the same federal rights as disabled litigants in Washington, California, or any other jurisdiction. When New York failed to follow the ADA’s accommodation process—while other states like Washington consistently enforce Duvall-based protocols—it effectively created a disparate, inferior level of federal rights for disabled people in New York. Such nonuniform application violates Equal Protection because similarly situated individuals nationwide must receive at least the same level of protection under the same federal statute.

Because New York’s courts conducted hearings under conditions where Fishman lacked meaningful access, the proceedings suffered from structural constitutional error. Structural error occurs when a flaw undermines the entire framework of the proceeding, such that no part of the process can be considered reliable. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that structural errors render resulting judgments void, not merely voidable, because they deprive the litigant of the basic constitutional minimum necessary for a valid adjudication. A hearing conducted without required ADA accommodations is structurally defective because the litigant cannot understand the proceedings, participate meaningfully, or defend against allegations. Since New York proceeded in violation of federal ADA law, Section 504, a federal court order, and constitutional due process, the resulting orders are void ab initio. This means they are null from the outset—they never had legal validity.

Finally, the New York Court of Appeals’ reliance on CPL § 450.90 to deny appellate review cannot supersede federal law. State procedural statutes cannot block, neutralize, or weaken federal rights. When a state appellate structure forecloses review of federal ADA violations, the denial itself becomes a separate federal constitutional injury, creating federal jurisdiction under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Supremacy Clause. Thus, even though New York’s Court of Appeals declared Fishman’s federal claims “not appealable,” those claims remain fully actionable in FEDERAL court, where Supremacy Clause principles, constitutional due-process rights, and Section 504 obligations must be enforced.

Taken together, these elements demonstrate that the Fishman case presents a complete breakdown of ADA compliance, constitutional access, and federal supremacy. Title II required an individualized plan. Section 504 required effective communication. The federal order required transcription and hearing supports. Due process required meaningful participation. Equal Protection required uniform application of federal disability rights. The Supremacy Clause required New York to comply. And structural-error doctrine renders the resulting state-court orders void. Far from a jurisdictional technicality, the Fishman matter exposes a systemic defect in New York’s ability to protect the federal rights of disabled litigants—one that not only harmed Fishman, but fundamentally undermines the integrity of the judicial process itself.

