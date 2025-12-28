Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Theo Chino
"When will Americans realize they are a conquered tribe of people who are ruled by the dictator emperor gods who wear black robes ( and only possess the power to destroy lives and hope)? Maybe parents in every town should get a newsletter highlighting the edicts of their local rulers so they are under no illusion of being free or having "rights"."

https://youtube.com/@courtfraud?si=S22ETS_81gVteX-w

BILLING INVESTIGATION FOR "LEGAL SERVICES" ASSOCIATED WITH "FAMILY COURT" and PROBATE COURT. In addition, we can provide support and coaching regarding any billing scenario in order to help efficiently rectify billing anomalies...

We can discuss curtailing the ease and profitability of predatory practices in the "legal billing" realm."

Http://www.BillingAssetRecovery.com

"This is not legal advice and it's definitely not good legal advice because there is no such thing as GOOD legal advice! But Nicole DID get an 80% discount on an outstanding balance.

HFCRights
Let’s be honest—non-custodial parents are worn down by a family-court system that profits from prolonged conflict. Parents lose their children, their finances, and their dignity while court-appointed professionals keep the case alive.

This is happening everywhere, and people don’t know where to turn when their kids are taken. The harm doesn’t stay in the courtroom—it spills into real trauma and real danger, including violent custody exchanges that never should have been ordered.

If anyone doubts what child separation does, watch the first episode of Stranger Things. Strip away the sci-fi and you’re left with a parent’s worst fear.

This has to stop. Equal parenting, split finances after separation, and Scandinavian-style divorce that removes profit from family breakdown.

