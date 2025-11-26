“They don’t care if you’re traumatized. They don’t care if you break. In fact, it feels like they want you to.”

Welcome to family court—where justice is theater, mental health is a weapon, and trauma isn’t treated, it’s exploited.

A Mental Health Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

In the ongoing national dialogue about trauma, mental health, and healing, one institution remains immune: family court. For all the progress we’ve made in recognizing PTSD among veterans, sexual assault survivors, and first responders, we still ignore—or outright mock—the psychological destruction caused by protracted, high-conflict custody litigation.

For many parents, walking into family court feels less like seeking justice and more like stepping onto a battlefield. Except here, the wounds are invisible—and the snipers wear robes.

“I went into court thinking the truth would set me free,” said one mother from California. “Instead, I got told I was crazy, unstable, and ‘not cooperative.’ All because I cried while trying to explain what my ex was doing to our son.”

She’s not alone. In a recent call with other family court survivors, both mothers and fathers echoed the same experience: being labeled emotionally unstable for showing any signs of distress, especially when that distress was a direct result of abuse, alienation, or legal harassment.

When PTSD Is the Evidence Against You

Complex PTSD (CPTSD) is different from classic PTSD. It develops through prolonged exposure to emotional abuse, coercive control, or institutional betrayal—exactly the kind of environment a high-conflict custody battle provides.

Common symptoms of CPTSD include:

Emotional dysregulation

Hypervigilance

Anxiety and panic attacks

Cognitive fog and memory issues

Deep shame and hopelessness

Distrust of authority figures

Now imagine bringing those symptoms into a courtroom—and being punished for them.

“I was accused of being paranoid because I expressed fear of my ex’s control,” said a Maryland father. “The judge said I needed counseling. But I was in counseling—and I brought a letter from my therapist confirming I was reacting to trauma. They ignored it.”

Another mother recalled being gaslit by court-appointed professionals: “They told me I was overreacting when I said I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat, and felt like I was being stalked through the system. But I was. Every motion, every lie in court, it was like watching someone take your life and rewrite it while you stood there screaming.”

Institutional Betrayal: Trauma by Design

The term institutional betrayal is used to describe harm that occurs when institutions people depend on for safety and justice fail—or worse, participate in the abuse. In family court, this betrayal is baked into the process.

Judges routinely disregard patterns of coercive control, dismiss documented evidence of abuse, and enable attorneys who treat the destruction of families like a contact sport. Emotional testimony is mocked. Calm, measured responses are twisted into signs of coldness or guilt. There is no “right” way to behave, only punishment for behaving in the wrong way.

In the transcript of a recent conversation between multiple survivors, one theme became clear: family court doesn’t just ignore trauma—it rewards those who cause it and punishes those who show it.

One father put it bluntly:

“You could be bludgeoned in court by your ex and the judge would still blame you for not pressing your shirt properly. Judges act like PTSD is a character flaw. They relish in the emotional breakdowns—like notches on a belt.”

Judicial Sadism? Or Just Indifference?

It would be one thing if family courts were simply overwhelmed. But many survivors believe the system is deliberately designed to break people.

“It’s a kill sport,” said a mother whose custody case involved private judging, extortion-level therapy fees, and a reunification camp. “They literally seem to relish in the kills. It’s like a badge of honor to take down another parent.”

And with every breakdown, every suicide attempt, every moment of despair—a price is paid. Sometimes with a lost job. Sometimes with a severed parent-child bond. Sometimes with a life.

A Call to Action

It is not hyperbole to say that family court is contributing to a public mental health crisis. The court’s weaponization of trauma must be exposed for what it is: state-sanctioned abuse.

We need:

Mandatory trauma-informed training for all judges, GALs, and court-appointed professionals

A ban on using mental health diagnoses as weapons in custody battles unless clinically substantiated and relevant

Legal recognition of CPTSD as a result of family court abuse

Independent court watchers to audit and document judicial behavior

Oversight panels that include mental health experts and public advocates

Most importantly, we need the public to understand: just because someone is struggling in court doesn’t mean they’re unfit. It means they’re human.

And until we stop punishing people for being human, we’ll keep losing good parents—and their children will keep paying the price.