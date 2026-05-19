Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20, a San Mateo County family court hearing takes place that we believe deserves public scrutiny.

Brenna Gano — the subject of an ongoing investigative series at our sister publication Riptide — will appear before Judge Vivian Wang on her motion to set aside a 2022 settlement agreement she says was signed under coercion and duress. The motion also raises a conflict-of-interest question about the presiding judge herself.

Brenna has been fighting to restore her relationship with her son, who was 11 years old when she served as his full-time primary caregiver. She is now representing herself.

What is a motion to set aside?

In 2022, Brenna signed a Memorandum of Agreement — a sweeping settlement covering custody, property, and support — during a private proceeding overseen by a retired judge hired and paid for by the other side. Brenna says she signed under threat: she was told she would lose her son if she didn’t. She lost him anyway. Within weeks of signing, she sought new legal representation and tried to undo the agreement. She couldn’t.

A motion to set aside asks the court to invalidate that agreement — to treat it as legally void because it was the product of fraud, duress, or other misconduct rather than genuine consent. If granted, it would reopen proceedings that have been effectively closed for three years. If denied, the agreement stands.

The hearing tomorrow is on that motion. The judge presiding over it previously worked for a firm that handled a major transaction involving her ex-husband’s employer — a potential conflict of interest that Brenna has raised, and the judge has declined to resolve through recusal.

Courtrooms are public. Showing up matters.

Hearing details:

San Mateo County Superior Court – Southern Branch 400 County Center, Redwood City, CA 94063 Department 17 – Judge Vivian Wang Courtroom 7C, 7th Floor 9:00 AM, Wednesday, May 20

If you go: arrive a few minutes early, take notes if you can, and remain quiet and respectful. If anyone asks why you’re there, you are there for general observation — which is your right as a member of the public.

We’ll be following up with coverage.

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