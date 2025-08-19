Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Theo Chino
3h

"CONOVER = OVER CON

Kramer stands dramatically in the center of Jerry's apartment, a copy of the article held out in front of him. He is wearing a rumpled suit jacket over a t-shirt, a tie askew, and a single reading glasses on his nose. He begins to read, his voice taking on a booming, theatrical tone, as if delivering a closing argument in a courtroom.

Kramer on Conover v. Conover

KRAMER

(Reading aloud)

"In 2016, Maryland’s highest court handed down Conover v. Conover, a decision that upended custody law by recognizing 'de facto parents.'"

(He pauses, scratching his head. He looks up at Jerry, George, and Elaine.)

KRAMER

De facto? What is that, Jerry? Some kind of weird coffee I don't know about?

JERRY

It means "in fact," Kramer.

KRAMER

(Snapping his fingers)

Yes! In fact! Because in reality, they're not parents at all! They're just... people! So this court, it just... gives away parental rights! It's like giving away a perfectly good sandwich just because you let someone look at it!

(He resumes reading, more animatedly now.)

KRAMER

"The biological/adoptive parent consented to and fostered the relationship... The adult lived with the child... The adult assumed parental responsibilities without expectation of compensation... A parental bond was formed."

(He throws his hands up in the air.)

KRAMER

See?! It's a trap! A legal bear trap! You let a guy live in your house and read a bedtime story, and suddenly he's a parent?! It's a hustle! Just like the "Kids for Cash" thing! It's all connected!

(He reads on, his voice filled with righteous indignation as he gets to the Troxel case.)

KRAMER

"This framework directly collides with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Troxel v. Granville..." "So long as a parent adequately cares for his or her children... there will normally be no reason for the State to inject itself into the private realm of the family."

(He looks at the others, his face a mask of outrage.)

KRAMER

Did you hear that?! The Supreme Court said "don't inject!" And what does Maryland do? It injects! It injects a third party right into the family!

GEORGE

(Muttering from the couch)

I knew it. The state always finds a way to get you. One minute, you're fine; the next, they're telling you you've got to share your kids with the guy who fixed your plumbing.

ELAINE

(Snorting)

And what about the consent part, Kramer? It says the parent consented.

KRAMER

(Pacing furiously)

That's the genius of the evil! It's a loophole! "Ordinary acts of trust" become "fostering a parental relationship"! It’s not consent! It’s a legal ambush! They're like legal pirates, sailing right into your home and taking your family for a prize!

(He stops pacing and stares at the group, a look of profound realization on his face.)

KRAMER

And what do they call this legal doctrine? The "best interests of the child." They say they’re doing it for the kids, but they’re just making the battlefield bigger! More lawyers! More judges! More "de facto" parents! It’s a new revenue stream! This isn't just a legal case, Jerry. It's a litigation factory!

(He makes his signature clicking sound and points at the air, as if it's the invisible legal establishment.)

"

Bruce Eden
36m

This has been happening for 50 years or more. When parents divorce, the mother usually gets primary physical/residential custody of the children. Dad gets visitation/parenting time (the usual standard is every other weekend, alternating holidays, 2-4 weeks in the summer, etc.). Then the boyfriend moves in (or mom moves herself and the kids into the boyfriend's residence). Next thing you know, de facto dad is now caring for the children, paying for their upkeep (housing, food, clothing, sometimes medical, includes mom getting child support (or alimony as "mad money"), all the while mom is denigrating original, biological dad. Real dads are out. De facto dads are in. This is nothing new. It's just been codified. If de facto dad wants a "ready made" family, let him pay for it all. The real dad should then move to terminate child support based on the de facto dad paying the upkeep for his own children, while the ex-wife blocks/interferes/denies real dad's constitutionally protected parental rights/parenting time.

It's called "Doctrine of Reciprocals". No custody or visitation/parenting time (meaning no constitutionally protected parental rights), then the obligation to pay child support no longer exists. You cannot have one without the other. It's not even equitable. It's anti-equity. It's anti-law.

In Pamela P. v. Frank S., 443 N.Y.S.2d 343, 110 Misc.2d 978 (Fam.Ct.1981), the New York family court stated:

"Clearly, the duty of support fits into the legal framework as a reciprocal of the

fundamental Constitutional right to beget and raise child...." Id. at 347, 110 Misc.2d at 984-85, 443 N.Y.S.2d 343, citing U.S.C.A. Constitution, Amendment 14.

The United States Supreme Court has also held the same thing with regard that this fundamental interest, and the corresponding parental duty is an inherent part of the "best interests of the child" rubric:

"When parents make a commitment to meet those responsibilities of parenthood,

the child has a right to rely on the unique contribution of each parent to material

and emotional support. The child therefore has a fundamental interest in the

continuation of parental care and support." Bowen v. Gilliard, 483 U.S. 587, 612-13, 107 S.Ct. 3008, 3023, 97 L.Ed.2d 485 (1987).

There must be a reciprocal and corresponding right and duty. You cannot have one without the other. A "child's right to support and the parent's right to custody and services are reciprocal". Rubino v. Morgan, 638 N.Y.S.2d 524, 525, 224 A.D.2d 903 (3rd Dept. 1996).

New York State has recognized parental alienation as justification in suspension and/or termination of the Father’s obligation to make future child support payments in Coull v. Rottman, 131 A.D.3d 964 (2d Dept 2015).

