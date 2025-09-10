When I went to Bishop McNamara earlier this month expecting a football game, I did not expect the fight that ended it early—or the questions it raised about Concordia Preparatory School in Towson, Maryland (formerly Baltimore Lutheran School). Concordia markets itself as a Christ-centered, college-preparatory school. But lawsuits, convictions, and first-hand accounts paint a far darker picture: one of unchecked misconduct, football-first favoritism, and administrators more worried about reputation than responsibility.

A Disturbing Record of Sexual Assault Allegations

Between 2020 and 2021, five former female students filed federal lawsuits against Concordia in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, each alleging that the school ignored or mishandled sexual misconduct:

Doe v. Concordia Prep (Case No. 1:20-cv-01923-GLR, filed July 2020) – Alleged coercion into a nude FaceTime video later shared among peers, with no investigation by administrators.

Doe v. Concordia Prep (Case No. 1:20-cv-02035-GLR, filed August 2020) – Alleged a locker room assault that school officials ignored despite repeated reports.

Doe v. Concordia Prep (Case No. 1:20-cv-02102-GLR, filed August 2020) – Claimed a pervasive “hyper-sexualized” culture, particularly within athletics.

Doe v. Concordia Prep (Case No. 1:20-cv-02244-GLR, filed September 2020) – Alleged repeated sexual harassment by male athletes, dismissed by staff as “boys being boys.”

Doe v. Concordia Prep (Case No. 1:21-cv-00358-GLR, filed February 2021) – Claimed administrators silenced faculty after the Lutheran Church’s Southeastern District sent in a “crisis management team.”

All were consolidated before Judge George L. Russell, III, who allowed claims to proceed and set the stage for a Title IX fight.

The School’s Response:

In reply to a request for comment, Concordia Headmaster Brent Johnson said the school has “a zero-tolerance policy for violations of our code of conduct and sexual harassment policy” and that “any time an alleged violation is brought to our attention, the school conducts a thorough investigation and takes appropriate action based on the findings.” He added that Concordia “regularly reviews and strengthens safeguards, including staff training, confidential reporting channels, and collaboration with outside authorities,” but declined further comment while litigation is pending.

Criminal Case: The Convicted Student

Separate from the civil suits, in 2019, Concordia student David Kirtz pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court (Case No. 03-K-19-000432) to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old eighth grader. According to the victim’s mother, the school declined to investigate or expel him, even after his arrest.

Legal Fallout: Title IX and a National Precedent

In 2022, Judge Russell ruled that a private school’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status could make it a recipient of “federal financial assistance,” subjecting it to Title IX. This groundbreaking interpretation extended protections to private religious schools.

But in Doe v. Concordia Prep, 4th Cir. No. 22-1976 (2024), the Fourth Circuit reversed, holding that tax-exempt status alone doesn’t trigger Title IX. That decision allowed Concordia and similar schools to avoid Title IX obligations unless they directly receive federal aid, narrowing the accountability pathway for victims.

Athletics Over Accountability

The lawsuits and reviews repeatedly singled out athletes—especially football players—as central to the misconduct. Students alleged that male athletes harassed, groped, and made lewd comments toward female classmates, often with impunity.

“Only go here if you are good at football bc just know they only gaf if you play football.” – 2024 student review

Despite winning MIAA B Conference football championships in 2021 and 2023, critics argue Concordia’s prioritization of athletics has come at the expense of student safety and academic quality.

Broader Problems Beyond Assault

Bullying: Parents reported years of bullying ignored by teachers and administrators.

Overcrowding: Enrollment growth doubled the student body in recent years without corresponding facility expansion.

Low Academic Standards: Reviews cite teaching below grade level, limited AP offerings, and “automatic graduation” policies.

Broken Priorities: While sports facilities receive upgrades, classrooms and basic infrastructure like sinks remain outdated.

Obstruction: Interfering with a child custody case by blocking a parent's access to information on their child and to the school.

A Symbol on the Field

The fight that ended Concordia’s game against Bishop McNamara wasn’t just an unfortunate sideline scuffle—it was emblematic of deeper problems. McNamara didn’t just put 35 points on the scoreboard; they exposed a program, and a school, that seems more concerned with protecting its image and athletes than its students.

In a way, Bishop McNamara might have done Concordia a favor. A humiliating loss can fade from memory, but lawsuits, convictions, and cover-ups linger. Maybe the very public defeat will finally force Concordia Prep to reckon with its culture—if not for its reputation, then at least for the kids who still walk its halls every morning.

Final Word

Concordia Preparatory School’s record cannot be glossed over with polished brochures or championship banners. Multiple lawsuits, a criminal conviction, and a string of parent and student complaints raise the same theme: safety and accountability are sacrificed for reputation and athletics. Until Concordia proves—publicly and transparently—that it has reformed, parents should think long and hard about entrusting their children to this institution.

Editor’s Note: Concordia Headmaster Brent Johnson emphasized that the school prioritizes student safety, maintains a “zero-tolerance” policy for misconduct, and has strengthened safeguards through staff training, confidential reporting channels, and collaboration with outside authorities. He declined further comment while litigation is ongoing.