“He didn’t die in combat. He died counting the days he wasn’t allowed to see his child.” — Gold Star Mother, Virginia, 2024

Every 20 hours, a U.S. service member or veteran takes their own life.

That’s not a battlefield statistic — it’s a homefront one.

Between 2014 and 2025, the Department of Defense recorded over 5,200 suicides across the active, reserve, and National Guard components.

The official reports list “relationship stress,” “administrative/legal problems,” and “loss of status” among the top causes. But buried in the data — invisible to oversight — are the military parents who lost more than their rank. They lost their families.

They aren’t casualties of war. They are casualties of process.

“They said I could deploy with honor but couldn’t parent with dignity.”

— Former Army Staff Sergeant, 2023