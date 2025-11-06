Father & Co.

Alan
4h

I was labeled "high risk" in a court assessment for having training to use weapons as a military officer 20 years ago. You could write a story on the assessments that discriminate against military in this way, the questions that they ask about military "disorders" and PTSD. These are two articles you can consider quoting in the future. "The Negative Impact of Service Member and Veteran Post

Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Rating or Specter of PTSD on

Child Custody Arrangements" by Erhan Bedestani and "Got your six? Veterans and the family

court system" by Roger Hill | Erhan Bedestani Warrior Family Advocacy (WFA), LLC, Arlington, VA, USA. After two 0 risk assessments, 3 years of stable 50|50 custody, a Guardian Ad Litem report, the court suspended my 6-year-old daughter's 50|50 times with me based on a falsified 4th report that doctors told the Court was medically harmful to me, was a violation of ADA law because non-harmful alternatives should be sought and found me to be a high risk because of my weapons training 20 years ago in the military. Thank you for highlighting failures in our systems.

HFCRights
2h

My dad was a sergeant and a medic, and my older brother was an Airborne Ranger officer. Thankfully, both served between wars, so neither saw combat. I really appreciate this piece — we’re not taking good care of our veterans, and it’s heartbreaking.

I thought the suicide number was around 22 a week, but either way, it’s far too many. The system is broken — just like what’s happening to foster kids and parents in family court. It’s all tied to the same lack of care and accountability. We need to put the money into helping families and veterans, not into the bureaucracy that tears them apart.

