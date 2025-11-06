Collateral Damage — Suicide, Stigma, and the Military Parent Crisis
“He didn’t die in combat. He died counting the days he wasn’t allowed to see his child.”
— Gold Star Mother, Virginia, 2024
I. The Quietest War
Every 20 hours, a U.S. service member or veteran takes their own life.
That’s not a battlefield statistic — it’s a homefront one.
Between 2014 and 2025, the Department of Defense recorded over 5,200 suicides across the active, reserve, and National Guard components.
The official reports list “relationship stress,” “administrative/legal problems,” and “loss of status” among the top causes. But buried in the data — invisible to oversight — are the military parents who lost more than their rank. They lost their families.
They aren’t casualties of war. They are casualties of process.
“They said I could deploy with honor but couldn’t parent with dignity.”
— Former Army Staff Sergeant, 2023
II. The Data That No One Connects
Across ten consecutive DoD Suicide Reports (CY2014–CY2025), the same pattern repeats:
The numbers don’t lie — the correlations are structural.
The same years that saw spikes in Family Advocacy Program (FAP) “met criteria” determinations also saw peaks in relationship-driven suicides.
The 2022 and 2023 Annual Reports explicitly list “family separation” and “administrative punishment” as recurrent preconditions.
📊 New Data Callout: According to the FY2023 DoD Family Advocacy Report, 42% of all “met criteria” cases involved divorce, separation, or custody disputes (p. 47).
This single data point ties alienation directly to suicide risk — and exposes the system’s blind spot.
And yet, not once in eleven years of reports has the Pentagon publicly linked FAP case outcomes to suicide data — despite that both datasets are managed under the same Undersecretary for Personnel and Readiness.
III. The Invisible Parent
For many, it starts with a false accusation or an IDC finding that “met criteria.”
IV. The Chain of Silence
The
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
DSPO reports suicide trends to the Undersecretary for Personnel & Readiness.
FAP reports case metrics to the same Undersecretary.
Neither is required to cross-analyze data, even when stressors overlap.
This bureaucratic wall ensures that no single office ever sees the full picture:
V. The Stigma Machine
Inside the ranks, seeking mental-health help is still viewed as weakness.
68% of suicides used firearms (accessed legally).
42% had a prior mental-health encounter.
32% experienced job or status loss within 90 days of death.
Yet only
VI. Fathers, Mothers, and the Double Standard
The crisis hits fathers hardest.
VII. Counting the Days That Don’t Count
By the time a service member dies, the official timeline reads like paperwork — not a life:
Incident Report Filed
IDC Finding: Met Criteria
Referral: Behavioral Health
Command: Administrative Hold
Death: Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound
What doesn’t appear are the 489 days a parent spends without contact with their child.
VIII. The VA Connection — and the Blind Spot
Once separated, these parents become veterans — and fall into a bureaucratic void.
Legal representation at IDCs.
Independent oversight board.
Command removal from voting panels.
DoD–VA data integration.
Public transparency dashboard.
Require DSPO–FAP Data Integration: “Mandate inclusion of Family Advocacy Program metrics in the annual DoD Suicide Report.”
IX. The Numbers Congress Can’t Ignore
475+ suicides annually since 2018.
25–30% involve administrative or legal punishment.
40% cite relationship separation.
Over 60% of those were fathers.
Zero oversight linking FAP findings to suicide prevention metrics.
These are not just statistics — they are legislative indictments.
X. A Policy Reckoning — or Another Eulogy
If the Department of Defense truly believes suicide prevention is a priority, it must start where the data converges:
XI. The Road Back
Some survivors are speaking out — forming coalitions of bereaved spouses, alienated parents, and mental-health clinicians demanding reform.
XII. Conclusion: Collateral Damage, By Design
These deaths are not random. They are predictable outcomes of systems built without empathy and defended without scrutiny.
Support Independent Journalism
The Thunder Report and Fatherand.Co are funded solely through reader support. Help sustain investigations that hold public institutions accountable.
Donate, Buy Me a Coffee, or Subscribe for Updates.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was labeled "high risk" in a court assessment for having training to use weapons as a military officer 20 years ago. You could write a story on the assessments that discriminate against military in this way, the questions that they ask about military "disorders" and PTSD. These are two articles you can consider quoting in the future. "The Negative Impact of Service Member and Veteran Post
Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Rating or Specter of PTSD on
Child Custody Arrangements" by Erhan Bedestani and "Got your six? Veterans and the family
court system" by Roger Hill | Erhan Bedestani Warrior Family Advocacy (WFA), LLC, Arlington, VA, USA. After two 0 risk assessments, 3 years of stable 50|50 custody, a Guardian Ad Litem report, the court suspended my 6-year-old daughter's 50|50 times with me based on a falsified 4th report that doctors told the Court was medically harmful to me, was a violation of ADA law because non-harmful alternatives should be sought and found me to be a high risk because of my weapons training 20 years ago in the military. Thank you for highlighting failures in our systems.
My dad was a sergeant and a medic, and my older brother was an Airborne Ranger officer. Thankfully, both served between wars, so neither saw combat. I really appreciate this piece — we’re not taking good care of our veterans, and it’s heartbreaking.
I thought the suicide number was around 22 a week, but either way, it’s far too many. The system is broken — just like what’s happening to foster kids and parents in family court. It’s all tied to the same lack of care and accountability. We need to put the money into helping families and veterans, not into the bureaucracy that tears them apart.