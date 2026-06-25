Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

If separating children from loving parents is a crisis, then family court is one of America’s largest child-welfare scandals. Court orders go unenforced. Parenting time gets blocked. Alienation is rewarded. Contempt becomes expensive theater. Parents are drained financially while children are emotionally mutilated by a system with almost no outside accountability. This is not a fathers-only issue. It is a children’s issue, a due-process issue, and a corruption issue. Politicians who cry on command over immigration headlines but ignore domestic family-court destruction are not child advocates. They are performers. The family-court machine needs hearings, audits, and consequences.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
3h

I appreciate the effort and descriptions in this article. How can we get a local paper, podcaster or investigative organization listening? You are the starting “camera.” Your article caused me to brainstorm a flow chart with starting points (I can share a link if you'd like to see the chart). Maybe call organizations and see if they will say that they support parental and children rights and be willing to be listed publicly on a list of organizations that are working on fixing the problems? If they don’t support, then list them in the “don’t support” column and what their reason for not currently supporting is. Also, can you/we share stories from children who are now “legal” adults who will describe the terrible impact? I might be able to ask a friend or two to share their stories. They shared that they are “children of divorced parents” with negative experiences. I bet if we list judges who regularly separate parents and begin tracking the number of none 50|50 custody decisions that they make, then the judges and public would begin to see the scale of the problem faster and might alter behavior.

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