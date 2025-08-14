Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IAA RED's avatar
IAA RED
3h

I know this nightmare all too well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason's avatar
Jason
4h

“It’s the legal equivalent of taxation without representation—parenting without participation.”🎯

As I started reading this is the first thing that came to mind. Great example!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture