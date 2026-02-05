When Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer exposed systemic corruption inside Child Protective Services, she opened the door to something even darker: a federally funded business model built on tearing families apart. Her death remains suspicious. But what she uncovered is still alive and operating in every state across the country.

At the heart of this machine is the Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA)—legislation that rewards states financially for increasing the number of children they adopt out of foster care. It doesn’t matter how they got there. It doesn’t matter whether the parents were guilty of anything. If a child can be fast-tracked to adoption, the federal government will write a check.

A System That Pays to Remove Children

Passed in 1997 under President Bill Clinton, ASFA created a performance-based incentive system. The more children a state adopts out of foster care, the more federal money it receives. These aren’t reimbursements for services rendered. These are cash bonuses—rewards for volume.

This means:

States are financially rewarded for removing children, not reuniting families.

Termination of parental rights becomes the quickest route to revenue.

Children with the highest “market value” (young, healthy, adoptable) are prioritized.

It’s not a safety net. It’s a conveyor belt.

Follow the Money

ASFA works in tandem with Title IV-E and Title IV-D of the Social Security Act. Together, they create a network of financial incentives for foster care placement, adoption, and child support enforcement. These programs fuel the removal industry:

In 2005 alone, Texas received over $4 million in adoption incentives.

California raked in $10 million.

Smaller states like Arkansas and Mississippi also received payouts—despite high rates of failed reunification and family destruction.

Federal metrics reward permanency, which in practice means adoption over reunification, and termination over rehabilitation.

Who Gets Taken—and Why

CPS doesn’t just take abused children. Increasingly, they target families struggling with poverty, mental health, or housing insecurity—conditions that can be corrected with support, but instead are used to justify removal. Common scenarios include:

A mother fleeing domestic violence loses her children for “instability”

A parent with ADHD or PTSD is accused of “emotional neglect”

Families are penalized for not having beds in separate rooms

Grandparents are denied custody due to age or income

Then comes the clock: under ASFA’s timeline, if a child has been in foster care for 15 of the last 22 months, the state must move to terminate parental rights—regardless of progress, context, or truth.

The result? Permanently severed families based on paperwork, not evidence.

Judges and Gag Orders

Family court is where these decisions are rubber-stamped—without juries, in closed courtrooms, often without legal counsel for the accused parent. CPS testimony is taken as gospel. Parents are gagged from speaking publicly. And the public is locked out.

This isn’t justice. It’s a state-sanctioned seizure process with no accountability.

The judges, the guardians ad litem, the court-appointed therapists—many of them operate within the same network of financial incentives. The longer the case, the more billable hours. The faster the adoption, the more federal money. Everyone wins—except the families.

Adoption Isn’t Always the Happy Ending

We’re told adoption is the goal. But what happens after that adoption is finalized? Who follows up? Who checks if the child is safe?

Many children adopted through this system experience:

Abuse or neglect in adoptive homes

Multiple failed placements

Disconnection from siblings, culture, and extended family

Long-term trauma and identity confusion

There’s no meaningful oversight. Once the adoption is complete, the child is essentially erased from the system.

This Is Not Child Welfare. It’s State-Backed Family Destruction.

ASFA turned children into currency and parents into targets. It gave state agencies every reason to remove, every excuse to terminate, and every financial incentive to never look back.

What began as a promise to protect children has become an industry of removal, funded by federal dollars and justified by carefully crafted language—“permanency,” “best interest,” “risk of harm.” These are not legal standards. They are tools of obfuscation.

