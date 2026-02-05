Father & Co.

This isn’t child protection—it’s child procurement. ASFA didn’t “fix” foster care; it monetized family destruction and wrapped it in humanitarian language. When the federal government pays states bonuses for adoptions, it creates an obvious, perverse incentive: remove first, justify later. Poverty becomes neglect. Trauma becomes unfitness. Time becomes the weapon. Fifteen months on the clock and the guillotine drops—rights terminated, families erased, checks cut. Closed courts and gag orders keep the racket quiet while judges rubber-stamp outcomes and consultants bill by the hour. Follow the money and the truth is unavoidable: this system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed.

