Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
1m

This is truly unbelievable, however Spot on . This news never sees the light of day . The General public , will think this is Fiction. We know different. This evil profiteering has to stop and now , no more .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture