Father & Co.

Father & Co.

HFCRights
It’s deeply troubling that our government sees children and families as a revenue source instead of doing the hard work of keeping them together. Under Title IV-D and IV-E, courts and CPS are financially incentivized to remove kids from loving homes. The result? In California, one-third of children live in single-parent households, and over 60,000 kids are in foster care.

That isn’t compassion—it’s profiteering. Families are being broken apart not for safety, but for dollars. Every child lost to this system represents another paycheck, another statistic to justify funding.

If lawmakers truly cared about families, they would end these incentives and build policies that strengthen, not sever, the parent-child bond. Until then, the state will keep treating parents as obstacles and children as commodities.

