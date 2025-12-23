Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20m

This ruling is a clean, overdue win for common sense, traditional values, and parents’ rights. Roger T. Benitez did what too many courts have ducked: he reaffirmed that parents, not bureaucrats, raise children. Schools exist to educate, not to secretly substitute their ideology for family judgment. Forcing teachers to lie, silencing parents, and isolating kids from their own families was never compassion—it was state arrogance. The Constitution does not permit government-run secrecy around a child’s identity, health, or moral development. This decision restores sanity, transparency, and trust. Parents are back where they belong: in charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randi's avatar
Randi
3h

There is a God. Hallelujah.!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture