Broward County’s family court system has launched a new pilot program that aims to fix one of the most common—and damaging—failures in family court: orders that exist on paper but are never meaningfully enforced.

According to a January 9 report from The Florida Bar News, the 17th Judicial Circuit Court has rolled out a Family Court Services Pilot Program, a county-funded initiative designed to help families in crisis navigate court-ordered services while giving judges real visibility into whether those orders are actually followed.

For parents—especially those in prolonged custody or post-judgment disputes—this addresses a familiar frustration: being ordered into counseling, parenting classes, or evaluations with no follow-up, no coordination, and no accountability when the other party simply ignores the court.

Why This Matters to Parents

Family court often assumes compliance. In reality, many parents experience the opposite:

One parent complies; the other does not

Orders are issued repeatedly with no verification

Children remain stuck in high-conflict environments while the case drags on

Judge Lauren M. Alperstein, who helped develop the program, described the prior system as operating “like a MASH unit putting band aids on these families without any way to really follow through.”

For parents living this reality, that metaphor rings painfully true.

What the Pilot Program Actually Does

The new Family Court Services unit is housed inside Court Administration—not outsourced, not informal, and not dependent on either parent’s initiative.

Its responsibilities include:

Vetting legitimate service providers (counseling, parenting classes, treatment programs)

Referring parents based on specific court orders

Tracking whether parents attend and comply

Reporting back to the judge—not relying on accusations or self-reporting

In short, the program becomes the court’s fact-finder on compliance, rather than forcing parents to police each other or relitigate the same failures over and over.

Defined Roles, Clear Purpose

The pilot assigns clear roles:

Family Court Services Manager (currently Diane St. Amand-Scott): vets providers and fills service gaps

Judicial Navigator : handles complex cases and referrals

Judicial Support Investigator : provides evaluative information in custody and visitation disputes

Administrative Assistant: supports operations

This structure matters. Many parents have seen “supportive” programs fail because responsibility was vague and no one owned the outcome.

Therapeutic Justice—When It’s Done Right

The program is rooted in therapeutic justice, a model promoted by the Florida Supreme Court that focuses on reducing harm, addressing root causes, and prioritizing children’s well-being.

For Father & Co., the key question is not whether therapeutic justice sounds good—but whether it is applied with:

Due process

Neutral oversight

Equal expectations for both parents

When paired with real accountability, therapeutic justice can reduce conflict and repeat litigation. When applied loosely, it risks becoming another layer of discretion without safeguards.

A Promising Step—If Parents Are Treated Fairly

Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips called the program “a big positive,” while Trial Court Administrator Joe D’Amico credited Broward County for funding it after months of planning.

For parents, the promise is simple:

Fewer ignored orders

Less weaponized non-compliance

More focus on outcomes for children—not endless motions

Whether the program succeeds will depend on transparency, neutrality, and restraint. But if it delivers on its stated goals, it could represent a rare improvement in a system that too often leaves responsible parents carrying the burden alone.

At Father & Co., we’ll be watching closely—because accountability in family court isn’t about punishment. It’s about protecting children and restoring fairness for parents who actually show up and do the work.