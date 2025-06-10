BREAKING: Desperate Journalist Hires Clown Puppet as Legal Counsel in Maryland Family Court
ROCKVILLE, MD — In a bold legal maneuver that stunned bailiffs, confused judges, and delighted bored spectators, local journalist and full-time legal punching bag Mike Phillips arrived at Maryland family court this week with a new attorney: a clown puppet named "Mr. Wiggles."
The ventriloquist doll—dressed in a polka-dot bowtie, rainbow suspenders, and a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.