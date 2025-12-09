When Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Bradyn’s Law on December 8, 2025, it was more than a legislative victory. It was a moment of heartbreak, healing, and hope for families across this state—especially parents who have quietly worried that they are no longer able to protect their children from the dangers waiting behind a glowing screen.

Bradyn’s Law is named for 15-year-old Bradyn Bohn, a D.C. Everest student who died by suicide after being targeted by an online sextortion scheme. His parents—Brittney and Luke Bird—turned their grief into advocacy, leading lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to create a new felony crime for sextortion and expand protections for Wisconsin children.

But for parents trying to navigate a digital world that moves faster than any of us can monitor, this law is just one part of the bigger picture. Sextortion is exploding nationally, and it is hitting children—especially boys—with devastating force. To understand how to protect our kids, we have to understand what this law does, what it cannot do, and what families need right now.

A Law Born From Heartbreak—and From a Parent’s Worst Nightmare

Bradyn was targeted by someone pretending to be a teenage girl. Within hours, the situation spiraled from “friendly messages” to threats—something that has happened to thousands of children across the country. Bradyn paid money. The criminal demanded more. He panicked. He didn’t know how to tell anyone. And like so many boys, he carried the weight alone.

His mother shared a message every parent should hear:

“We will fight for our children until the day that we join them again.”

That is what Bradyn’s Law represents: a parent’s promise to other parents. A commitment from lawmakers. A reminder that our kids need us more than ever.

What Bradyn’s Law Does—and Doesn’t—Do

✔ Creates a standalone felony for sextortion

Before this law, prosecutors had to rely on vague or outdated statutes. Now, sextortion is clearly defined and punished as the serious, violent crime it is.

✔ Adds harsher penalties when minors are targeted

Especially when the offender is significantly older.

✔ Allows felony murder charges when the victim dies by suicide

This provides accountability in cases like Bradyn’s, where emotional devastation leads to irreversible tragedy.

✔ Expands Wisconsin’s victim compensation program

Families may receive support when sextortion contributes to suicide or attempted suicide.

But here’s the hard truth every parent must face:

✘ No law can stop predators from reaching our children online.

✘ No law can remove the shame that keeps kids silent.

✘ No law replaces a strong relationship between a parent and a child.

This is where Father & Co. steps in—helping parents navigate the emotional, human side of these issues, not just the legal system.

Sextortion Is Targeting Boys—And Shame Is the Weapon

One of the most important facts that rarely makes headlines:

Most sextortion victims are boys.

Not because boys are reckless or irresponsible.

But because predators know boys are:

Less likely to ask for help

Afraid of disappointing their parents

Terrified of being judged

Vulnerable to embarrassment

More likely to act quickly under pressure

This shame is what kills.

The FBI has linked at least 30+ teen suicides to sextortion in just the last two years. In Wisconsin, online crime tips have doubled in three years.

If your son ever faces this situation, he must know this:

“You will not be in trouble. You are not to blame. You can always come to me.”

You don’t need to lecture. You need to be their safe place.

The Part No One Warns Parents About: The Second Scam

After the initial extortion, many victims are approached again—this time by scammers claiming they can “remove the images” for a fee.

They cannot.

Once an image is shared, there is no guaranteed removal. And paying only confirms to criminals that the child is emotionally vulnerable.

Bradyn’s case illustrates this heartbreaking cycle. He tried to pay. It didn’t help. It made things worse.

Parents must be aware of this secondary layer of exploitation.

Why This Law Matters for Parents

Bradyn’s Law is a crucial step toward accountability, but it also gives parents something we desperately need:

A language for talking to our kids about online danger

A framework to report crimes early

Recognition that mental health is part of the equation

A reminder that predators are organized, international, and sophisticated

This isn’t about being a “perfect parent.”

It’s about being an informed, present, and empathetic one.

How Wisconsin Parents Can Protect Their Kids Starting Today

Father & Co. recommends a simple 5-step plan:

1. Normalize the conversation early.

Start by saying:

“If anyone online ever pressures you for a photo, money, or secrecy, you can always come to me. You won’t be in trouble.”

Say it casually. Say it often. No drama.

2. Inspect—not spy—your child’s digital life.

Look at:

Privacy settings

Friend lists

Messages from strangers

Hidden apps and second accounts

Kids often hide danger because they fear your reaction—not because they’re doing anything wrong.

3. Watch for emotional changes.

Sextortion victims often show:

Sudden anxiety

Withdrawal

Panic around notifications

Secrecy online

Changes in sleep patterns

These are red flags, not disobedience.

4. Use Wisconsin’s reporting tools immediately.

Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin

📞 1-800-MY-SUSO-1

📱 Text “SUSO” to 738477

🌐 speakup.widoj.gov

5. If your child is panicking or afraid of exposure, call 988.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can stabilize a frightened teen in minutes.

Your Child’s Mistake Is Not a Moral Failure—It’s a Human One

Bradyn’s Law honors a beautiful life lost too soon.

But the deeper legacy must be this:

We must create a world where children feel safe talking to us when they’re in trouble.

If your child ever becomes a victim, you don’t have to carry that burden alone. Father & Co. is here to walk with you—through the fear, the healing, and the rebuilding.

This law is a beginning.

Our job as parents is everything that comes next.