In an era where family, faith, and perseverance are too often dismissed as clichés, the life story of Derick Hall stands as a powerful rebuke.

Hall was born at just 23 weeks—so premature that doctors initially pronounced him dead. His mother refused to accept that verdict. She fought, prayed, and stayed, choosing hope when the odds said surrender. Doctors gave Hall a 1% chance of survival.

Today, 24 years later, Hall is a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, preparing to play on one of the biggest stages in American sports: Super Bowl LX.

This is not just a sports story. It’s a family story. A life story. A reminder of what happens when a parent refuses to give up.

A Mother’s Fight, A Son’s Legacy

Hall’s survival wasn’t the result of luck or policy. It was the result of a mother who believed her child’s life had value—before it was convenient, before it was measurable, before it was profitable.

That belief didn’t end in the NICU.

Hall went on to become a standout athlete, earning his place in the NFL through discipline, resilience, and relentless work. But instead of leaving his origin story behind, he embraced it.

He founded the Derick Hall One Percent Foundation, named for the odds he overcame. The foundation supports premature babies and their families—parents facing the same fear, isolation, and uncertainty his mother once faced.

This is what responsibility looks like when it’s lived, not legislated.

Why This Matters to Families

At Father & Co., we talk a lot about systems—courts, agencies, institutions—that too often forget the human cost of their decisions. Hall’s story cuts through that noise.

It reminds us:

That parents matter.

That early life matters.

That perseverance, not bureaucracy, saves lives.

That strength often begins with a mother and is carried forward by a child.

In a culture increasingly uncomfortable with the idea that life is worth fighting for even when the odds are terrible, Derick Hall’s existence is the argument.

Not shouted. Proven.

More Than a Game

When Hall steps onto the field for the Super Bowl, he carries more than pads and a playbook. He carries the story of a mother who said “no” to despair, and a life that was never supposed to happen.

Every life deserves that fighting chance.

And sometimes, against every expectation, that chance grows up and changes the world.

