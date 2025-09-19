On September 16, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi took to X (formerly Twitter) to draw a hard line against political violence.

“Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.” — @AGPamBondi

Her statement was direct, unapologetic, and—unsurprisingly—set off a firestorm of commentary. Critics accused her of “criminalizing speech,” while supporters praised her for reasserting law and order. But beneath the politics lies an important legal question: Where exactly does the First Amendment draw the boundary between protected speech and criminal threats?

The First Amendment’s Wide Net

The First Amendment is among the broadest protections of free expression in the world. It does not carve out an exception for “hate speech,” despite common misconceptions. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that offensive, vile, and even violent-sounding rhetoric is still protected so long as it does not rise to the level of incitement or true threats.

The controlling precedent comes from Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969). In that case, a Ku Klux Klan leader gave a speech suggesting that “revenge” might be taken against the government. The Court struck down his conviction, ruling that the state cannot forbid advocacy of force or violence unless the speech is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and is “likely to incite or produce such action.” Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969).

In plain English: You can celebrate violence, justify violence, or even argue that violence might be necessary someday. What you cannot do is tell an armed crowd: “Let’s go burn down that courthouse right now.”

“True Threats” vs. Protected Bluster

The other major category where speech loses protection is the so-called “true threat.” In Virginia v. Black (2003), the Court defined a “true threat” as a statement where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of intent to commit unlawful violence. Importantly, the Court emphasized that the state can ban threats of violence made with intent to intimidate—even if no act follows.

This is where Bondi’s point resonates. Saying “I think violence might be justified” is protected. But tweeting “I am going to assassinate the President tomorrow at 10 a.m.” is not. The first is political rhetoric; the second is a crime.

Real-World Examples

Protected Speech: In 2015, the “ISIS tweets” case (Elonis v. United States) revolved around a man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook, including lines about killing his estranged wife. The Supreme Court overturned his conviction, ruling that negligence wasn’t enough—prosecutors must prove intent to threaten. The Court leaned toward protecting even disturbing speech unless intent is clear.

Unprotected Speech: In contrast, when activists during the January 6 riots explicitly urged mobs to storm the Capitol and commit violence, courts upheld charges on the grounds of incitement to imminent lawless action. Likewise, posting a direct death threat against a public official has consistently led to lawful arrests.

Gray Zone: After the Charlie Hebdo massacre in 2015, demonstrators in some European countries were jailed for “glorifying terrorism.” That would not happen in America. Here, praising even horrific violence is constitutionally protected unless it involves an actual plan or imminent threat.

Why Bondi’s Statement Matters

The right has long argued that the left hides behind free speech claims while simultaneously demanding censorship of conservatives. Bondi’s tweet is a signal that the Department of Justice under her leadership will not tolerate that double standard. Calls for assassination, violent threats against politicians, and the normalization of “punch a Nazi” culture are not mere words—they create dangerous conditions where political violence becomes acceptable.

The key point: Bondi is not moving the legal line—she’s enforcing the one that already exists. The First Amendment protects hateful and even violent ideas, but it stops at the doorstep of imminent incitement and true threats.

Conclusion

The genius of the First Amendment is that it protects unpopular and even reprehensible speech. That’s why it protects conservatives when the left demands censorship. But freedom of speech is not a free pass to issue death threats, rally mobs to violence, or terrorize opponents. Bondi is right: that’s not “protected expression.” It’s a crime.

By clarifying this distinction, the Attorney General is doing what too many politicians avoid—reminding America that speech is free, but violence has consequences.