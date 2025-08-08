Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theo Chino's avatar
Theo Chino
4dEdited

"REMEMBER HANSEL AND GRETEL? EDUTAINING ARTICLE TO MAKE YOU SMILE AND THINK ABOUT COLLEGE FUNDED BY THE "FAMILY COURT"

https://open.substack.com/pub/tchino/p/tolling-and-billing-breadcrumbs?r=5mv315&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TruthLock's avatar
TruthLock
4d

Bro I am one to with a deep case worth millions but I am trapped

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture