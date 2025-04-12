Behind Closed Doors: Does White Middle-Class Family Trauma Perpetuate White Supremacy?
How control, silence, and emotional suppression prepare white children to uphold a harmful status quo
We often think of white supremacy as something "out there"—a fringe ideology, a political movement, or a hate group. But what if its most enduring roots are not in marches or manifestos, but in the subtle, everyday shaping of white children inside their own homes?
Let me be clear: asking this question is not about calling individual white parents or fami…