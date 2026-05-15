Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

The family court industry worships tools like Our Family Wizard because they look clean, neutral, and modern. The problem is that abusers love clean records too. A skilled manipulator can provoke offline, distort online, bury the other parent in accusations, and then hand the court a curated paper trail. Mike Phillips describes the classic inversion: she yells, he becomes “angry”; she controls access, he becomes “difficult”; he documents abuse, the documentation becomes obsession. Courts are not quick enough to catch abuse inside their own approved systems. That is the scandal. A vendor is not justice. A screenshot in the hands of a narcissist is not the truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture