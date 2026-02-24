Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
10h

Reichert needs to start Amending his Complaint before dismissal in order to keep the case going. Judicial or 11th Amendment Immunity conflicts with the 14th Amendment right to Due Process. If any immunity, including the 11th Amendment immunity is granted, it basically guts the 14th Amendment. Under the 1866 and 1871 Civil Rights Acts, in the Congressional Record, it said no less than 3 times that judges, prosecutors, police and other public officials have NO IMMUNITIES!!!!!

The Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, Article VI, Clause 2 supercedes Maryland law since Defendants and all of its attendant agencies, including the District Attorney and District Attorney’s Office receive some level of federal funding. Defendants are all one in the same, no matter what name is given to them.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavaugh writing the opinion: “[A] state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is preempted, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U. S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood v. Drown, 556 U. S. 729, 739, 742 (2009)."

Williams v. Reed, 145 S.Ct. 465, 221 L.Ed.2d 44 (2025).

The 1866 and 1871 Civil Rights Acts became the Thirteenth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, along with the statutes 42 U.S.C. §§1983 and 1985. Defendants have a problem with invoking judicial, prosecutorial, qualified and/or Eleventh Amendment immunities as it directly conflicts with the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. If Defendants intend to invoke the Eleventh Amendment, it would strike down the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. Defendants Defense fails.

Jason
10h

US Constitution

First Amendment

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

