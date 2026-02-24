There are moments in a legal battle when everything turns — not because evidence has been tested, not because testimony has been heard, but because a procedural rule stands like a gate at the courthouse door.

Jeff Reichert’s federal civil rights lawsuit has reached that moment.

Years of experiencing the collapse of criminal charges filed against him. Years of repeated court filings and custody disputes that reshaped the daily rhythm of his life as a father. Years of police cars that appeared outside his home, and courtroom calendars filled with hearings that never seemed to bring finality.

Now, before any discovery has begun — before emails can be requested, before depositions can be taken, before internal policies can be examined — the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Anthony Brown, has moved to dismiss the case outright.

If the motion is granted, the case ends at the threshold.

No documents.

No testimony.

No public airing of the factual record.

For Reichert, this is not simply a procedural skirmish. It is a test of whether his allegations — that repeated criminal charges and protective order filings amounted to constitutional and disability-rights violations — will ever be examined beyond the four corners of his complaint.

But for Father & Co., the question is larger.

What happens when the legal system that governs custody disputes is structured in such a way that repeated filings are easy to initiate, immediate consequences are severe, and accountability is nearly impossible to pursue?

The Pattern That Shapes a Childhood

Public court records reflect a long-running custody conflict. Protective orders. Criminal filings. Appeals. Charges later dropped. Cases nolle prossed.

The legal system, in high-conflict domestic disputes, is designed to err on the side of safety. Allegations are taken seriously. Protective orders can be issued quickly, often ex parte. Police are trained to respond decisively to domestic complaints.

These mechanisms exist for good reason.

But they carry a hidden tension: the front end of the system moves swiftly and with force; the back end — where allegations are tested and dismissed — moves slowly and often quietly.

In Reichert’s case, criminal charges were filed and later dropped. Yet the experience of arrest, court appearances, reputational damage, and parenting disruption did not vanish with the stroke of a prosecutor’s pen.

For a child caught between parents in litigation, time becomes its own verdict.

Temporary orders become de facto reality.

Interim restrictions become “stability.”

The absence of a parent, even if born of disputed allegations, reshapes a child’s world.

The system rarely asks what happens to a parent-child relationship when litigation stretches across years.

The Immunity Wall

The State’s motion to dismiss rests on a doctrine known as absolute prosecutorial immunity. It is a powerful shield, rooted in Supreme Court precedent, that protects prosecutors from civil liability for decisions made within their official prosecutorial role.

The logic is institutional: prosecutors must be free to make charging decisions without fear of personal lawsuits from defendants who disagree with them.

The cost of that protection is equally clear: when patterns of charging and dismissal raise questions, the courtroom door may close before those questions are explored.

Rule 12(b)(6) allows a court to dismiss a lawsuit if the complaint fails to state a legally sufficient claim — even if the factual allegations are assumed to be true for purposes of the motion.

It is a gatekeeping rule.

In cases involving custody, domestic allegations, and prosecutorial discretion, that gate can be difficult to pass.

If Reichert’s case is dismissed at this stage, no discovery will occur. The internal workings of charging decisions, complaint reviews, or communications between actors will remain beyond judicial inquiry.

The dismissal would not be a finding that his allegations are false. It would be a finding that, even if true, the law does not permit the claim to proceed.

For many parents, that distinction offers little comfort.

A System Built for Protection — and Vulnerable to Escalation

Father & Co. has spent years researching and documenting the structural tensions inside family court systems:

Protective orders that issue rapidly but dissolve quietly.

Criminal charges that collapse but leave emotional and financial scars.

Custody battles where interim decisions calcify into permanence.

Doctrines of immunity that prioritize institutional independence over individual redress.

These structures are not evidence of conspiracy. They are evidence of design choices.

The domestic legal system is intentionally reactive. It responds to complaints. It acts quickly. It prioritizes immediate safety.

But when repeated filings occur between the same parties, and when charges are repeatedly dismissed, the system’s design can produce a cycle:

Complaint.

Response.

Charge.

Dismissal.

Repeat.

The child grows older during each iteration.

The public rarely sees these cycles. They are buried in docket entries and case numbers.

What Is at Stake

Reichert’s lawsuit asks a federal court to consider whether constitutional guarantees — equal protection, due process, disability protections — were violated in the course of years of litigation.

The State asks the court to end the case before discovery begins.

This is not a trial. It is not a verdict. It is a procedural crossroads.

If the case proceeds, evidence will be developed.

If it is dismissed, the legal inquiry ends at the pleading stage.

For fathers across the country who believe the system can be weaponized in high-conflict custody disputes, this moment resonates beyond a single name.

For mothers who fear domestic violence and depend on swift protective action, the system’s speed is life-saving.

The law must protect both realities.

The difficulty lies in ensuring that a system built to protect does not become a mechanism that reshapes families through repetition rather than proof.

The Question That Remains

Whether the federal court grants or denies the motion to dismiss, one truth endures:

The architecture of family and domestic law profoundly shapes childhood.

When charges collapse but the conflict continues, when temporary orders stretch into years, when immunity doctrines block deeper inquiry — trust in institutions erodes.

Reichert’s case will now test the limits of access to federal review.

But the deeper question belongs to all of us:

Can a system designed for urgent protection also design safeguards against prolonged procedural warfare?

For the parents fighting to remain present.

For the children who measure time not in motions and filings, but in missed birthdays and ordinary afternoons.

Before discovery.

Before evidence.

Before the truth is tested.

The court will decide whether the door opens — or closes.

You can read more about the case on Fatherand.Co, or at FreeGrantReichert.com.

