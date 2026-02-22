A federal grand jury in the District of Maryland has returned a stark indictment charging 57-year-old Antoine “Tony” Miles with sex trafficking of a child and coercion and enticement, underscoring once again the scourge of child sexual exploitation in American communities.

According to the February 20, 2026, press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Miles allegedly reserved and paid for a hotel room in September 2025 to facilitate a commercial sex act with a minor. Prosecutors further allege that he persuaded, induced, and enticed the child into prostitution.

The indictment, while not a finding of guilt, carries severe potential penalties—including a mandatory minimum of ten years in federal prison, up to life imprisonment, and lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted.

Project Safe Childhood and Enforcement Priorities

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice program created in 2006 to coordinate federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts against child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

For the political right—and especially for fatherhood and family advocacy groups—the case raises urgent questions:

Why are these crimes happening at all?

Why is commercial child sex trafficking still thriving in our cities?

What policy failures have allowed predators to operate with seeming impunity?

Despite decades of law enforcement efforts—both locally in Maryland and nationally through multi-agency task forces like the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and state police—child sex trafficking remains a persistent and egregious threat to the most vulnerable members of our society.

The statistics bear this out: recent federal operations have led to the indictment and arrest of hundreds of offenders nationwide, and coordinated efforts continue to locate and rescue child victims. In one large federal operation last year, authorities located more than 200 victims and arrested nearly 300 offenders, including in Maryland.

Policy Implications and Prevention Gaps

From a center-right perspective grounded in personal responsibility, strong families, and the rule of law, this case highlights several policy concerns:

1. Prevention Must Go Beyond Enforcement

Enforcement—even vigorous federal prosecution—comes after the harm is done. Real prevention requires investment in community institutions, families, churches, schools, and civil society. These are the first lines of defense against exploitation—not federal agents alone.

2. Digital Platforms and Grooming

Predators increasingly use online platforms to groom and coerce minors. While Project Safe Childhood does include internet safety education, legislative and regulatory frameworks have lagged behind the reality of social media, messaging apps, and encrypted services that predators exploit.

3. Community Trust and Reporting

Too often, victims are afraid or unable to report abuse. Policy reforms that strengthen victim protections, reduce stigma, and empower families to hold abusers accountable are essential—not just prosecutorial zeal.

4. Broken Social Structures

High rates of family breakdown, absent fathers, and fragmented communities create environments where predators can find and exploit vulnerable children. Strengthening family structures and supporting parental rights are not just social priorities but crime-prevention imperatives.

The Broader Danger to Children

This indictment is not an isolated incident in Maryland. Recent charges elsewhere include:

A separate federal indictment charging a Prince George’s County schools employee with producing child sexual abuse material involving multiple minors.

A federal indictment in Baltimore County against a youth sports coach for coercion and production of abusive material.

Nearly three decades in prison for a Maryland man convicted of producing child sexual abuse material just weeks earlier.

These cases collectively show a disturbing trend: predators embedded in everyday social environments—hotels, schools, sports programs—taking advantage of loopholes in monitoring, parenting gaps, or cultural blind spots.

Conclusion: A Call for Cultural and Policy Reform

Prosecutions like the one against Antoine Miles are necessary—but they are responses, not cures.

To genuinely protect children and support families, conservatives and civil society must prioritize:

Robust parental rights and education.

Community-based prevention programs.

Targeted reforms to digital safety laws.

Greater transparency and accountability in institutions serving youth.

If federal law enforcement continues to shoulder the burden alone without parallel efforts to strengthen families and communities, the cycle of exploitation will not abate.

Families, especially fathers, play an irreplaceable role in safeguarding children. It’s time for public policy to reflect that reality.

