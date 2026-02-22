Father & Co.

Richard Luthmann
Another federal indictment. Another child allegedly exploited while the system reacts after the damage is done. Project Safe Childhood is necessary, but let’s be honest: prosecutions are cleanup, not prevention. If predators can reserve hotel rooms and allegedly traffic minors in plain sight, something upstream is broken. Weak digital safeguards, fractured families, institutional blind spots, and communities afraid to intervene create the hunting grounds. Law enforcement must hammer offenders with maximum penalties. But policy can’t stop at sentencing press conferences. Protecting children requires cultural spine, parental authority, aggressive online accountability, and zero tolerance for those who profit from innocence. Enough reaction—time for prevention.

