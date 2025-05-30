Back in the Game: Why New Jersey's Decision to Reinstate Disbarred Lawyers Should Outrage Every American
Imagine stealing thousands of dollars from a client and getting caught. Not only do you avoid prison time, but—after a few years—you’re handed a shot at getting your job back.
Now imagine being a parent who misses one child support payment, or gets falsely accused of domestic abuse—and losing your job, your child, your rights, and never getting them back.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.