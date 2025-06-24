Axon, Body Cams, and the Truth They Don't Want You to See
When police body cameras were first introduced, they were sold to the public as tools of transparency. A way to capture the truth. A mechanism to protect both officers and civilians. But for some departments, especially in New York, body-worn cameras have become something far more insidious: tools of control — only useful when they support the official …
