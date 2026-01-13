Father & Co.

Divorce trauma is real, and pretending otherwise has been one of Family Court’s quietest sins. For decades, courts treated separation like an accounting exercise—assets split, schedules set, case closed—while children carried the wreckage for life. Judge Lakshmi Reddy is saying the obvious thing out loud: untreated trauma doesn’t disappear, it metastasizes. Addiction, depression, repeat court involvement—those aren’t mysteries, they’re delayed invoices. Early intervention isn’t “soft.” It’s cheaper, smarter, and brutally practical. If opioid settlement money is meant to repair social damage, preventing traumatized kids from becoming the next statistics is exactly the point. Courts should heal families, not just process them.

