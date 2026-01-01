Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
25m

A.I. is superhuman at judgement based on law. It can run through all cases in seconds. And consider thousands of pages at once.

Plus act as a supreme court of multiple agents, and run through challenges to the judgement, simulating appeals.

Costs are coming down by orders of magnitude.

And we'll be able to use it to identify illogical, inequitable, unfair, and unlawful judgements by the millions.

I hope to see push back against the systemic and atrocious civil rights violations against aborted citizens, and men in particular, but also women who are dragged into family court to use it's conditional exemption and judicial immunity to ruin them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture