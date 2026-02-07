A recent federal court sanction over an AI-generated legal brief stuffed with made-up case law is no longer an abstract tech story. It is a concrete case with named attorneys, a specific courtroom, and real penalties—and it should matter deeply to parents navigating family court, where credibility and accuracy often determine access to one’s own child.

The case is Lexos Media IP LLC v. Overstock.com Inc., pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. What began as a routine patent infringement dispute turned into a national cautionary tale after attorneys for the plaintiff submitted a brief citing judicial opinions that simply did not exist.

What Actually Happened

According to reporting by The Daily Record and confirmed in federal court filings, multiple attorneys representing Lexos Media relied on generative artificial intelligence to draft portions of a legal brief. That brief included fabricated case citations and quotations—so-called AI “hallucinations”—that were presented to the court as real legal authority.

The problem was not subtle. When the court attempted to locate the cited cases, it discovered they were entirely fictional.

Who Was Sanctioned—and Why

Senior U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson made clear that responsibility does not stop with the lawyer who typed the prompt.

Five attorneys were sanctioned:

Sandeep Seth , who acknowledged using AI to draft portions of the filing, was fined $5,000 and ordered to report the sanction to Texas disciplinary authorities.

Kenneth Kula and Christopher Joe were each fined $3,000 for signing and submitting the brief without verification.

Michael Doell and David Cooper were also fined, with Cooper penalized for failing to independently review the filing as local counsel.

In total, the court imposed $12,000 in sanctions.

Judge Robinson’s message was blunt: AI may be a drafting aid, but it is not a substitute for professional responsibility. Every attorney who signs a filing certifies its accuracy—whether it was written by a junior associate, a paralegal, or a machine.

Why This Case Matters Beyond Patent Law

On its face, this is a commercial patent dispute involving Overstock.com. But its implications extend far beyond intellectual property.

Family court already operates under extreme informational imbalance. Parents—often self-represented—are told that every detail matters, every citation must be perfect, and every procedural misstep can cost them custody or visitation.

Yet here, licensed attorneys submitted fabricated law into a federal court record.

For parents who have lost time with their children over alleged “credibility issues,” this case raises an uncomfortable question:

If lawyers can inject fictional authority into court filings, how often does unverified or sloppy legal work quietly shape outcomes in lower-visibility courts?

The Double Standard Parents See Every Day

Pro se parents are sanctioned for formatting errors.

Fathers are accused of bad faith for minor misunderstandings.

Parents lose parenting time based on thin affidavits and unchecked claims.

Meanwhile, trained attorneys submitted legal fiction—and only after a judge independently investigated were consequences imposed.

The issue is not that the court sanctioned these lawyers. The issue is how rare such accountability feels to families who experience family court as a one-way ratchet of punishment and presumption.

A Necessary Line in the Sand

Judge Robinson’s ruling was correct. But it should be a starting point, not an anomaly.

Courts—especially family courts—must require:

Certification that all cited authority has been independently verified

Clear limits on AI use in legal filings

Equal accountability standards for attorneys and pro se litigants

Transparency when errors affect case outcomes

Technology did not undermine justice in this case. Human negligence did.

For parents already struggling to be heard in a system that often feels stacked against them, this case is a stark reminder: due process depends not just on rules, but on whether those entrusted with power are held to them.

Father & Co. will continue to track how emerging technology, professional accountability, and institutional double standards collide in the courts families are forced to rely on most.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story