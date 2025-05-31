After the Uniform: It's Time to Count the Days That Really Matter
Following our Memorial Day piece on the silent battlefield of family court, I was moved by the responses—particularly one that crystallized what so many veteran parents live with every day: the brutal, measured silence of separation. One reader wrote: “Everyone knows, with precision, how long it’s been since they’ve last held their child.” That’s a line…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.